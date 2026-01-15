According to reports, Aston Villa have been ‘offered’ an alternative to Conor Gallagher after Tottenham Hotspur beat them to the £34m signing.

Aston Villa had a frustrating summer transfer window as their Profit and Sustainability issues impacted their plans and faced a battle to keep their key assets.

Villa eventually managed to keep Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins and Emiliano Martinez, but it was still an underwhelming window for Unai Emery‘s side, who have massively surpassed expectations this season.

The Villans suffered a hangover from last season as they struggled near the bottom of the table for the first few weeks of this campaign, but they have been one of the form teams in Europe in recent months as they have entered the Premier League title conversation.

Aston Villa have also fared well in the Europa League, so it’s not a huge surprise that they are active in this month’s transfer window as they look to strengthen their squad.

READ: Predicting the next manager of every club from Arsenal to Fulham – who gets Amorim and Maresca?



The Premier League outfit have already made two signings as they have landed Alysson from Gremio and Brian Madjo from Metz.

Villa remain in the market for additions after being beaten in the race to sign England international Gallagher, who has instead joined Spurs for around £34m.

Now, a report from journalist Graeme Bailey for our pals at TEAMtalk claims Villa are among seven clubs to have been ‘offered’ AC Milan and England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

It is claimed that Emery ‘remains keen to strengthen his midfield options this month’, though Manchester United, Newcastle, Brentford, Everton, Sunderland and Fulham are also contenders for Loftus-Cheek.

MORE ASTON VILLA COVERAGE ON F365…

* Premier League manager rankings: where do Amorim and Maresca land in list of all 28(!) managers?

* Arsenal, Aston Villa and Man City to copy champion transfer template, including Bayern-angering raid

* Every Premier League club’s sporting director and where the power really lays…

The report adds: ‘Intermediaries who have been sounding out potential moves have suggested Milan would be willing to let him leave on-loan with an option.

‘This appeals to sides who would prefer to try-before-they-buy rather than risking an immediate transfer.’

Donyell Malen’s move to AS Roma has raised funds, with Villa expected to fill the void left by the Dutchman with another forward.

This currently looks likely to be former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, who could be their third summer signing after Alysson and Madjo.

On Thursday, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the attacker has ‘opened doors’ for a move back to Villa.

He said on X: ‘Tammy Abraham has opened doors to Aston Villa move as personal terms are not an issue.

‘Villa, working on new striker after Malen left to join AS Roma — no agreement or deal done yet with Besiktas.’