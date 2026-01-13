Two-time UCL winner becomes Man Utd ‘main target’ as INEOS look for ‘winning pedigree’

Man Utd have identified Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique as one of four leading candidates to succeed Ruben Amorim permanently, according to reports.

The Red Devils sacked Amorim last week and brought to an end a disappointing 14 months in charge that saw Man Utd finish 15th in the Premier League last term and lose to Tottenham in the Europa League final.

Man Utd only won three of Amorim’s last 11 matches in charge of the club with the Red Devils currently eighth in the Premier League but just six points ahead of 15th-placed Bournemouth.

The Red Devils have now appointed Michael Carrick as their interim manager until the end of the season before they decide on Amorim’s permanent successor in the summer.

There has been lots of speculation as to who could take over with Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner and Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola some of the early favourites.

However, there is speculation that Man Utd wants someone with proven experience of winning multiple trophies and now the Daily Mirror have claimed that PSG boss Enrique has risen to the top of their list.

The report claims that Man Utd ‘have made Luis Enrique one of their main targets in the club’s search for a permanent manager’ with Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino and Carlo Ancelotti the other names on the list.

The report adds: ‘It’s understood United’s owners want to appoint someone who can handle the huge pressure and expectation that comes with being in charge. Two-time Champions League winner Enrique has a wealth of managerial experience, having taken charge of Spain, Barcelona and now Paris Saint Germain.’

Enrique has the ‘winning pedigree’ that Man Utd are chasing with the Spaniard lifting the Champions League as manager on two occasions: once at Barcelona and once with Paris Saint-Germain.

There has been speculation that Enrique has told PSG that he wants to leave the Parc des Princes at the end of the current campaign.

Responding to that speculation, Enrique recently said: “They are rumours, there are always rumours surrounding PSG. We are used to it, it is a private matter and will remain so.

“There is a lot of false information, fake news. The important thing is to try to destabilise the players and the team, but none of that is going to happen. It is normal that there are negotiations, but they remain private. We know what we want and that is the most important thing.”

Former Man Utd left-back Paul Parker recently warned the incoming interim manager that they are taking on a “nightmare” until the end of the season.

Parker said: “From now and until the end of the season will be a nightmare.

“It is a big worry that the caretaker will have to be there for almost half a season. But on the other hand, who wants the job right now at Man Utd? Almost no one.

“It is very interesting, because in the ideal world the next manager should be thinking about what he could become. He can become the next Sir Alex Ferguson.

“But the chances are that you are going to fail and be ridiculed for life. Your life and family life will be changed, and not in a good way.”

