Real Madrid star Mbappe ‘doesn’t want’ Klopp or Arbeloa as he ‘speaks out’ against Alonso sack

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe wants Zinedine Zidane over both Alvaro Arbeloa and Jurgen Klopp in the long term, according to reports.

Los Blancos opted to sack Xabi Alonso on Monday after Real Madrid lost the Spanish Super Cup final 3-2 to arch-rivals Barcelona on Sunday.

Real Madrid are also trailing Barcelona in La Liga by four points and there had been rumours of discontent at Alonso’s management in the dressing room.

The Spanish giants immediately appointed Arbeloa to take over but that hasn’t stopped rumours that Real Madrid could appoint another coach in the summer.

There have been rumours for a while that former Liverpool boss Klopp could be a contender to take over from Alonso and now Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg claimed earlier on Tuesday that Klopp would give the Real Madrid job ‘serious consideration’.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE DETAILS | Jürgen #Klopp is a candidate for the head coach position at Real Madrid, should the club decide to appoint a new manager in the summer. As revealed on 11 December and confirmed again. Understand despite Klopp’s long-term contract with Red Bull and his strong identification with the Red Bull project, Real Madrid hold a major appeal for him. If Real were to make a serious move, Klopp would give it serious consideration.’

But reports in Spain claim that star forward Mbappe ‘doesn’t want’ either Arbeloa or Klopp as Real Madrid manager with the France international hoping Zidane gets appointed.

Mbappe ‘has been one of the players who has spoken out against the dismissal’ of Alonso as ‘he had a very good relationship with the Basque coach’.

The Frenchman is ‘not convinced things will improve much’ under Arbeloa and ‘prefers someone with a more extensive track record, someone who truly guarantees success’.

The potential appointment of Klopp ‘isn’t entirely to his liking’ and he ‘still dreams of being coached by’ Zidane with Mbappe believing that his compatriot ‘is the right person to manage Real Madrid.’

When asked at his first press conference whether he spoke to Alonso after his dismissal, Arbeloa said: “After I found out the decision of the club and Xabi to reach a mutual agreement to part ways, you all know the relationship I have with Xabi, which is very close. Of course I spoke with him afterwards.”

When asked if he is interim or permanent manager, Arbeloa replied: “I’ve been here 20 years at my home. I can tell you that I’ll be here until Real Madrid tell me to go. I feel it is my home, and that’s the way I see it.”

On whether the current group of players are sufficiently committed, Arbeloa continued: “We’ve all seen the last few games, and the season, and how they made a great effort in the Supercup. I think there is a group ready to give everything, we know the demands at Real Madrid.

“Let’s not forget there are players in the squad that have won six Champions Leagues, others that have already won some. It seems that is forgotten very quickly.

“The only way to win with this badge is with effort, sacrifice and consistency. That’s what has taken Real Madrid to be the best club in the world and all of the honours they have.”

