Jurgen Klopp reportedly ‘does not want’ Vinicius Junior at Real Madrid and he has ‘proposed’ two signings to ‘fill the void’ that the winger would leave.

The Spanish media are running with the idea that former Liverpool manager Klopp could join Real Madrid in the summer.

Klopp has been out of management since leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, with the German boss citing burnout as the main reason for his exit from the Premier League giants after nine years.

He has since returned to football to take up the position as Red Bull’s Global Head of Football, but German journalist Florian Plettenberg revealed on Tuesday that he could join Real Madrid in the summer.

Plettenberg said on X: ‘Jürgen #Klopp is a candidate for the head coach position at Real Madrid, should the club decide to appoint a new manager in the summer. As revealed on 11 December and confirmed again.

‘Understand despite Klopp’s long-term contract with Red Bull and his strong identification with the Red Bull project, Real Madrid hold a major appeal for him. If Real were to make a serious move, Klopp would give it serious consideration.’

On Monday, Real Madrid parted company with Xabi Alonso following their 3-2 loss against FC Barcelona in the Spanish Cup final.

Former Liverpool defender Alvaro Arbeloa has since stepped up from his role as Real Madrid Castilla manager to replace Alonso, but it is unclear whether he will be a long-term solution.

A new report in Spain claims Real Madrid’s ‘intention is to give Arbeloa a chance’ and it’s ‘possible’ that he stays on ‘if he succeeds’, but president Florentino Perez is ‘keeping an eye on potential replacements’ and Klopp is a ‘favourite’.

The same report claims Klopp’s ‘first issue’ at Real Madrid will be to ‘resolve the future of Vinicius Jr’, who he ‘does not want’ and is already looking to replace.

Klopp is said to have ‘proposed’ Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams as his ‘first choice’ to replace Vinicius, while he has also ‘requested’ Newcastle star Bruno Fernandes as part of this rebuild and to ‘fill the enormous void’ left by their current star.

