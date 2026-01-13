Klopp responds to Real Madrid rumours as Perez ‘attempts major coup’ despite Arbeloa deal

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has responded to speculation that Real Madrid still want him to become their manager despite appointing Alvaro Arbeloa.

Los Blancos made the decision to sack Xabi Alonso on Monday evening after Real Madrid lost 3-2 to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday.

The decision comes after months of speculation that Alonso – who has already been linked with Tottenham – could be sacked with rumours of unrest in the dressing room over tactics.

Real Madrid are also four points adrift of arch-rivals Barcelona in the La Liga table and the Spanish giants claimed in a statement that the decision was made by ‘mutual agreement’.

A Real Madrid statement on Monday read: ‘Real Madrid C. F. wishes to announce that, by mutual agreement between the club and Xabi Alonso, it has been decided to bring his time as first team coach to an end.

‘Xabi Alonso will always carry the affection and admiration of all Madridistas because he is a Real Madrid legend and has always represented the values of our club. Real Madrid will always be his home.

‘We would like to thank Xabi Alonso and all his coaching staff for their hard work and dedication throughout this time, and wish them the best of luck in this new stage of their lives.’

Real Madrid immediately announced Arbeloa as Alonso’s successor but Foot Mercato insists that president Florentino Perez ‘will attempt a major coup by signing’ Klopp.

Despite the appointment of Arbeloa, the Real Madrid management ‘already has other names in mind to take over the reins at the Casa Blanca’ with Klopp and former Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca the two managers Perez has in mind.

On Arbeloa, ‘doubts persist about his ability to manage a dressing room full of stars and egos’ and the appointment ‘hasn’t stopped the Madrid management from working behind the scenes to finalise the arrival of a more prestigious name’.

Klopp has been identified by Perez as their top target, while Real Madrid are ‘also keeping an eye on’ Italian manager Maresca.

While working on ServusTV On on Monday, Klopp was asked by a pundit: “About two hours ago the news suddenly broke that Xabi Alonso is no longer the coach of Real Madrid. So my question is: has your phone already started ringing?”

He responded: “It actually has — though not from Madrid. But yes, there were definitely a few people who felt they had to contact me directly about it. First of all, I think it’s another sign that something isn’t quite right there at the moment.

“If Xabi Alonso, who over the last two years in Leverkusen has shown what an outstanding coaching talent he is – and I think at his age and with the number of jobs he’s had, you can say that — is then forced to leave Madrid just six months later, it shows a few things.

“On the one hand, it shows that nowadays there’s no time anymore. On the other, the expectations at Real Madrid are obviously enormous. To make a decision like that in the heat of the moment, after losing a cup final to Barcelona yesterday, says a lot. I think we’d already been hearing rumours for a while.

“And now – I don’t know if that’s where your question was going – but this has absolutely nothing to do with me, and it didn’t trigger anything for me either, which would probably have been the follow-up question. I was surprised, that’s true – genuinely surprised. Then a few people messaged me, and I replied with various emojis.”

