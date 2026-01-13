According to reports, Arsenal have a ‘long-term plan’ regarding Marc Guehi as they are ‘ready to battle’ rivals to sign the Crystal Palace star.

You would think by now that the Gunners would be happy with their current crop of defenders, as they are spoiled for choice across the backline, but that does not appear to be the case.

This is because it has emerged that the north London club are keen to sign Guehi from rivals Crystal Palace this year as they are ‘ready’ to fight Man City and Liverpool for the signing.

Guehi is certainly good enough to play for Arsenal as he has cemented himself as one of the best centre-backs in Europe over the past couple of years, and he is also a great market opportunity for elite clubs as his current contract is due to expire in the summer.

His contract situation gives clubs the chance to sign a footballer who should be worth £60m+ on a free transfer in the summer or for a significantly reduced fee in this month’s window.

And according to a report from Football Transfers, Guehi’s situation has made Arsenal feel as if this transfer is one that is ‘too good to turn down’.

Arsenal clearly have advantages in their favour over rivals for Guehi as they are arguably the best team in Europe at the moment, while this move would allow the centre-back to carry on living in London.

But there are hurdles to overcome if Arsenal are to sign Guehi after he had one foot in Liverpool in the summer and as Man City make a major play for him in this window.

Still, the report from Football Transfers also delves into Arsenal’s supposed ‘long-term plan’ regarding Guehi, which could impact six of their current players.

The report explains: ‘Sources have explained that the club’s long-term plan is for Myles Lewis-Skelly to return to his natural position in midfield, with Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie competing for the left-back berth.

‘Arteta then wants to bring in Guehi to battle with Gabriel Magalhaes for a starting position as the left centre-back, with William Saliba and Cristhian Mosquera in contention for the other central defensive spot.’

However, as The Athletic‘s James McNicholas has explained, two issues could impact Arsenal’s plans.

McNicholas wrote: ‘It remains to be seen whether Guehi would be prepared to join a club where he would have to compete with the established defensive duo of Gabriel and William Saliba — and, with Arsenal’s interest more related to the summer than the current window, whether City or another club will try to steal a march by tying up a deal for him this month.’