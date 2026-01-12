Roy Keane tells Arsenal they have ‘one of the top players in the world’ right now

Manchester United legend Roy Keane insists Arsenal have “one of the top players in the world” on their books in England midfielder Declan Rice.

Rice has been in incredible form for the Gunners this term with the former West Ham midfielder contributing four goals and five assists in 28 matches in all competitions.

Since arriving at the Emirates Stadium from West Ham in 2023 in a deal worth £105m, Rice has helped push Arsenal closer to their Premier League title goal.

And this looks like the year they could win the league, after three years in a row of finishing second, with Mikel Arteta’s leaders currently six points ahead of Manchester City and Aston Villa, who occupy second and third respectively.

Arsenal could have extended that lead at the top on Thursday – after Man City dropped points – but they were held to a 0-0 draw by defending champions Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking since that match against the Reds in north London, former Man Utd midfielder Keane insists Rice is “one of the top players in the world” and makes players around him “better”.

Keane said on Sky Sports: “He seems a pretty humble guy but he’s also got a bit of confidence about him, you need a little bit of an ego to play for a big club.

“You look at his career and he obviously did a brilliant job for West Ham and now at Arsenal he’s surrounded by better players.

“His role has changed a bit, he’s getting forward a lot more. We always thought he had goals in him because his technique is that good and he’s a smart player.

“Is he one of the top players in the world now? I do think he is, given what he’s doing at Arsenal and of course with England as well.

“A lot of plaudits to Declan, I think he’s a top player and makes the players around him better as well.”

When asked if Rice is one of the best midfielders in the world recently, Arsenal boss Arteta replied: “Yes, for me yes.

“For me the ones that we have are the best. Declan is constantly adding things to his game. He’s constantly adding things to his role in the team.

“I don’t see where he can stop because he can still improve in a lot of areas and he wants to improve. He’s such a pivotal player for us.”