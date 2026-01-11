Portsmouth v Arsenal in the FA Cup presented the perfect opportunity for Mikel Arteta to flex his ridiculous squad depth and give his back-up players a rare start.

It was expected to be a routine victory and, while it did turn out that way, Arsenal still had to come from behind to win 4-1 at Fratton Park in front of the man himself, John Pompey.

Portsmouth more than held their own early on, with Colby Bishop’s third-minute strike giving the Premier League leaders an almighty scare.

Arsenal were ahead 23 minutes later, using their biggest strength to punish Pompey’s biggest weakness, scoring twice from corners.

From there, it was only going to end one way. Arsenal scored from another corner, Gabriel Martinelli completed a hat-trick, and they could even afford to miss a penalty. That’s three corner goals and a penalty missed. They are officially more dangerous from set-pieces than they are from the spot. Oh, Nicolas Jover, what have you done to this once beautiful sport?

On a perfect day to impress Arteta, there were some winners, but also a few losers…

Arsenal winners v Portsmouth

Gabriel Martinelli

An interesting week for Martinelli concludes with the first senior hat-trick of his career. The Conor Bradley debacle should now be water under the bridge, and a treble to fire Arsenal into the fourth round of the FA Cup will help everyone move on.

His first was an excellent front-post header, leaping like a salmon to meet Noni Madueke’s outstanding corner.

The second was all about the assist, as Gabriel Jesus’ low cross found him unmarked at the back post.

The third was a carbon copy of the first and proved to be Arsenal’s go-ahead goal in the 25th minute: Madueke corner, Martinelli header. More power than precision, but enough to see Portsmouth goalkeeper Josef Bursik only parry the ball into the roof of the net.

Has he found his level against injury-ravaged Championship opposition?

Noni Madueke

He side-footed a very laid-back penalty past the post. Let’s get that out of the way first. It doesn’t exactly scream ‘winner’.

That aside, Madueke was dangerous and direct throughout and continues to build a strong case to be a regular starter, if only Martinelli hadn’t outshone him.

His two corner assists were irresistible. Martinelli had work to do, but both deliveries were exquisite.

Madueke also won the penalty he failed to convert after spreading Pompey left-back Zak Swanson on toast.

Gabriel Jesus

Jesus’ assist was delicious and his overall play solid. He still looks reluctant to shoot, though. He’ll never change.

Viktor Gyokeres might be slightly concerned.

Kai Havertz

Returned from injury for his first minutes since matchday one of the Premier League. A big winner.

Marli Salmon

The youngest player to represent Arsenal in the FA Cup. An even bigger winner, and one who will sit in the club’s history books for years to come.

Nicolas Jover

Three goals from corners? That’s insane.

Arsenal losers v Portsmouth

Kepa Arrizabalaga

He didn’t have much to do, but his weak parry to gift Bishop the opener won’t do him any favours. His inclusion here is debatable, but if David Raya starts against Chelsea in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg, it won’t be any more.

Myles Lewis-Skelly

After an extremely concerning cameo off the bench against Liverpool, Lewis-Skelly was still worrying – if not alarmingly so – from the start at Fratton Park.

He was immense last season, but the 19-year-old now looks every bit a teenage midfielder being asked to play left-back.

Ebere Eze

Not at his best. He didn’t need to be spectacular, but he did need to impress against lower-league opposition.

Arteta appears to have cooled on him recently, and this performance will do little to change that, especially with Martin Odegaard, Leandro Trossard, Madueke and Martinelli all ahead of him in the pecking order.

Viktor Gyokeres

No flat-track bullying today, pal.

Gabriel Martinelli

The first match ball he gets to take home is that horrible orange Mitre thing.

Also a loser.

