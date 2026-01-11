Michael Carrick is said to be a better option for Manchester United than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Steve McManaman feels Manchester United need a “clean slate” which means for only one of Michael Carrick or Ole Gunnar Solskjaer taking the vacant manager’s role.

United are currently on the hunt for a new manager after seeing the back of Ruben Amorim. The Portuguese boss had lifted the Red Devils up to sixth in the Premier League but was clearly rubbing the board up the wrong way.

He did so one time too many, and the project he had started has been scrapped, with a new boss likely to pick up the slack potentially only until the end of the season.

There is speculation that former boss Solskjaer will be coming through the door on an interim basis, with Carrick potentially joining as his assistant.

A recent report suggests Carrick is open to being the No.2 to Solskjaer, but McManaman has advised United against that decision, with the former Middlesbrough boss the best option for the job on his own, in his eyes.

He told TNT Sports: “I’d be very surprised if Ole comes in with Michael. I think that’s a definite no-no. I think it’s either/or.

“It’ll be interesting to see, but I think we’ve had this discussion before. I think we’d all be surprised if Ole came back in. After getting rid of him and paying him off, to bring him back, it would be a very strange one.

“It just muddies the water a little bit more for more criticism, for more people to have a poke at Manchester United.

“They need to clean the slate and start again, and that’s Michael coming in. If that’s Michael coming in, I think that’s a better appointment.”

It is believed that United want a new manager to be in place for the Manchester derby against rivals City next weekend, but personal commitments of both Carrick and Solskjaer have slowed their potential appointments.

And while McManaman has urged against bringing both men in together – though it would be Solskjaer as the No.1 and Carrick as No.2 – it looks likely that is what’s going to come to fruition.

Whether United would keep them or will look to hire a new boss in the summer remains to be seen, but it appears the initial idea is for them to only be in place until the summer.

