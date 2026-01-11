Bruno Fernandes is expected to leave Man Utd at the end of the season

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes will reportedly ‘seek a fresh start’ after the 2026 World Cup, with the Portuguese international’s team-mates believing his mind is already made up.

Fernandes admitted he was “hurt” and “sad” that the Red Devils considered selling him last summer and could now look for pastures new following the sacking of Ruben Amorim.

Bruno Fernandes fed up of Man Utd ‘turmoil’

Previous sale attempts and Amorim sacking key factors

United team-mates believe Fernandes has had enough

No decision to be made until after the World Cup

But players feel his ‘mind is already made up’

Amorim had convinced Fernandes to stay at Old Trafford after the club’s hierarchy considered cashing in on the midfielder amid interest from Saudi Arabia.

“From the club I felt it was, ‘If you go it’s not so bad for us’,” the United captain said.

“That hurts me a bit… I think they didn’t have the courage to make that decision as the manager wanted me.”

United ultimately opted to keep Fernandes despite a potential £100million sale, but their willingness to sell – coupled with Amorim’s departure – has reportedly left the captain disillusioned, with an exit now viewed as increasingly likely.

Man Utd players expect Fernandes to leave

According to The Sun, Fernandes’ United team-mates ‘fear’ their captain is ‘tired of all the turmoil’ and will leave the club after this summer’s World Cup.

Fernandes has previously stated that he will not focus on his future at the Premier League champions until after Portugal’s campaign in North America, but the report claims players believe he will ‘seek a fresh start’.

A source told the newspaper: “Some of the squad think Bruno has had enough and, to be honest, they don’t blame him.

“He always gives 100 per cent and has been the club’s best player since he joined.

“But they think that he feels let down under the new ownership model and Amorim leaving has not helped. He isn’t a likely candidate for a big-money move to Saudi because he’s a football purist.

“But no one can doubt from the moment he signed for Manchester United, he has given his all.

“No one wants him to leave – but his team-mates would understand if he did.”

Fernandes is a Man Utd legend

Fernandes has given everything to United since joining from Sporting in January 2020.

He remains under contract until 2027, but given Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s openness to selling for a significant fee, a summer exit does feel increasingly inevitable.

The 31-year-old would leave Old Trafford as a club legend, having stood tall during a treacherous period.

Legend is a strong word and not one everyone will agree with, but it is a term that should be associated with Fernandes.

He lifted the FA Cup as club captain, a year after winning the Carabao Cup, his only two trophies in six years at United.

A two-time Europa League runner-up, Fernandes is comfortably the best Manchester United signing of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era. It’s a rotten list, mind.

