According to reports, Manchester United have reached a verdict on selling Bruno Fernandes as they try to get him to sign a new contract.

Fernandes was arguably the Premier League’s best player last season, and he scored a hat-trick in Man Utd’s 5-2 win against Ipswich Town on Sunday afternoon.

In this match, Fernandes’ overwhelming importance to Man Utd was once again underlined, but his long-term is future is uncertain.

There have previously been suggestions that Man Utd’s hierarchy were open to selling Fernandes to the Saudi Pro League for a huge fee, and he has also been attracting interest from several European giants in recent weeks.

This is partly because the world-class midfielder has now entered the final year of his contract and he is yet to come to terms with his current club over a new deal. His club do at least have the option to extend his deal on the same terms until 2028.

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But this does not mean that the Red Devils do not want to keep Fernandes beyond the end of this season.

In fact, The Daily Mail are reporting that Man Utd have now ‘opened talks’ with Fernandes over a new contract, with it noted that ‘preliminary discussions have taken place’.

The same report has revealed when Man Utd intend to reach an agreement with Fernandes.

They explain: ‘Despite fresh speculation over Fernandes’ future this summer, United are adamant that they want him to stay and will try to reach an agreement before the end of the year.

‘Fernandes has emerged as a target for Galatasaray this summer with the Turkish club prepared to offer him a four-year contract that would double his wages, as well as a £3.5million signing-on fee. Juventus and AC Milan are also said to have been monitoring his situation at Old Trafford, even though a £56.7m release clause in his contract expired in July.’

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Two Man Utd youngsters could leave before the transfer window closes

Man Utd reportedly remain in the market for potential signings as they eye a left-back, winger and/or striker, while there could be some exits.

On Monday afternoon, Manchester Evening News reporter Tyrone Marshall claimed Harry Amass and Chido Obi could yet leave on loan.

Marshall explained: ‘A few academy departures to watch. Harry Amass and Chido Obi both absent for the U-21s today and could leave, likely on loan, before tomorrow. Burnley have looked at Amass but have decided against making a move.’

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