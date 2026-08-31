Man Utd turn down £26m offer with Arsenal target ‘waiting’ to join as replacement

Man Utd have rejected Juventus’ ‘official offer’ for Joshua Zirkzee as they look for a bigger package, according to reports.

The Red Devils are likely to be active over the next couple of days in terms of incomings and outgoings with the transfer window closing on Tuesday,

Man Utd are still looking to sign a new left-back before the deadline, while they could also bring in a new striker if Zirkzee leaves in the next 48 hours.

Fabrizio Romano revealed on Sunday evening that Zirkzee had rejected a move to Serie A side Fiorentina with the Italians going for Everton striker Beto instead.

Romano posted on X: ‘Joshua Zirkzee has turned down a move to Fiorentina after €5m loan plus €30m buy option clause proposal sent to Manchester United on Wednesday.

‘Juventus have approached Man United tonight for Zirkzee as they did with Newcastle for [Nick] Woltemade, in case Jonathan David leaves.’

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But now Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has revealed that Man Utd have now received interest from Juventus with the Old Lady of Italy submitting a loan-to-buy bid.

Di Marzio has claimed that Man Utd want more after Juventus ‘submitted an offer’, he wrote on his website: ‘Discussions between Juventus and Manchester United for Zirkzee are in full swing. The Bianconeri have submitted an official offer for a loan worth approximately €2.5 million, with a buyout option set at €30 million.

‘The Red Devils’ asking price, however, is slightly higher: the English club is aiming for a total package of €35 million, including the initial loan fee and the final buyout fee.’

Osimhen ‘waiting’ to replace Zirkzee at Man Utd

One player Man Utd could potentially attempt to sign to replace Zirkzee in the closing stages of the transfer window is rumoured Arsenal transfer target Victor Osimhen.

Former Man Utd striker Louis Saha insists Osimhen “loves” the Red Devils and is “still waiting” to complete a move to Old Trafford.

Saha told MrGamble: “I know for a fact that Victor Osimhen is a Manchester United fan. He loves Man United. I have seen it in his eyes, the impact the club has on him, and he sees the impact he could have on this team.

“He is a very confident player. He is like Erling Haaland. He doesn’t need to see the ball very often to score goals. If he is not getting the chances he needs, he will demand them. This is the type of player United need to sign.

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“You look at his experience. He has scored 20 goals every season. He has the character, the belief, he works hard and he is unpredictable. He can make assists and he would be a good fit for the Premier League, physically. There is absolutely no doubt about that.”

Saha added: “Osimhen can be another player like Bruno Fernandes. He would quickly come to know the club inside and out. All United have to do is make the connection but that’s why it hasn’t happened yet.”

“Osimhen is still waiting. United missed out on signing Harry Kane and that was one of their biggest mistakes in the transfer market but they can correct that mistake by signing Osimhen.”

Explaining why Osimhen would be a better fit at Old Trafford over Harry Kane, Saha continued: “I think Osimhen is a better fit for United now than Kane because of Benjamin Sesko. Osimhen can teach Sesko about movement and being a striker but they could also play together and combine better than Kane and Sesko could.”

“I can see it in how they each like to play. Not in every game but in some games it would make sense, and the rest of the time they could give each other some healthy competition.”

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