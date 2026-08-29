According to reports, Aston Villa have made a ‘concrete offer’ for Amad Diallo, while Manchester United teammate Joshua Zirkzee could also leave.

Man Utd have been really active in this summer’s transfer window, having looked to bolster their squad ahead of their Champions League return.

So far this summer, INEOS have spent around £150m on a midfield rebuild, with Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans joining. They have also signed Karl Darlow and several up-and-coming talents.

But the Red Devils remain in the market for more additions, while there could also be several exits to balance the books before the transfer window closes next week.

Ivory Coast international Diallo is among those linked with an exit from Man Utd, though he arguably remains an important player for head coach Michael Carrick.

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Despite this, a report from African outlet 225 Foot claims Aston Villa have attempted to test Man Utd’s resolve with an ‘official offer’ for Diallo as they look to strengthen their attack.

The report explains:

‘Aston Villa have officially submitted a concrete offer to Manchester United to sign the Ivory Coast international. The Villans are looking to bolster their attack and see him as the ideal candidate to revitalise their offensive line. ‘The situation remains complex from a sporting perspective. Valued at €45 million by Transfermarkt and under contract with Manchester United until June 2030, he will be playing in the Champions League with his current club. He also dreams of winning a Premier League title with the Red Devils. It remains to be seen whether Aston Villa will be able to offer him a sufficiently compelling project.’

Joshua Zirkzee edges closer to leaving Manchester United

At this stage, it is hard to see this deal happening because Man Utd and Diallo are likely to be against the transfer.

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But Zirkzee is far more likely to leave as he attracts interest from Serie A outfit Fiorentina.

Now, journalist Flavio Ognissanti claims Zirkzee has decided to say ‘yes’ to joining the Italian side.

He said on X: ‘Negotiations between #Fiorentina and United for #Zirkzee are moving forward. Paratici hopes to unblock the deal by the weekend and has the player’s firm yes. Beto remains the main alternative.’

And Manchester Evening News reporter Tyrone Marshall claims Zirkzee has changed his mind on leaving Man Utd.

As cited by UtdDistrict, Marshall explained: ‘Joshua Zirkzee was ready to leave in January but had a change of heart earlier in the summer and was content to stay and fight for his place.

‘But with minutes difficult to come by, Fiorentina are leading the race to sign Zirkzee.

‘It is expected to be a LOAN deal, with an OBLIGATION to buy.’

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