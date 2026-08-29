Fabrizio Romano reveals Alejandro Balde stance on joining Man Utd from Barcelona

Alejandro Balde has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Alejandro Balde wants to stay at Barcelona and has said that the only way that Manchester United could be able to bring the left-back to Old Trafford is on a loan deal.

Man Utd are on the hunt for a left-back, as manager Michael Carrick aims to enjoy a successful season with the Red Devils.

Balde is a player who has long been on the radar of Man Utd.

While Barcelona are willing to offload the 22-year-old Spain international left-back before the summer transfer window closes next week, the Spanish champions are not going to sell him on the cheap.

Man Utd keen on Alejandro Balde

Romano said on his YouTube channel earlier this week: “Manchester United, I think, could be busy in these final four or five days of the window.

“I can guarantee you that Manchester United are still looking for a solution at left-back.

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“Utd are working to add a new left-back.

“I would not be surprised if they end up with a solution in a player who can be almost a guarantee – maybe not a superstar name like Balde, because they considered Alejandro Balde.

“They had a call with Jorge Mendes one week ago, but the deal is too expensive: transfer fee and salary too expensive.

“Utd are not going to do that, at least not now.

“Just as a comparison, remember when Utd signed Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham on loan – something similar.

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“Obviously, I’m not saying it’s that exact profile again, but that kind of player: an experienced left-back who can provide competition and who also has an international profile.

“Manchester United are exploring this kind of option.

“Left-back is expected to be an area Utd want to improve before the deadline.

“I expect them to sign there.”

Alejandro Balde wants Barcelona stay

Romano has now said that Balde wants to stay at Barcelona, but if Man Utd do make a move for the left-back, then the situation could get interesting.

Romano said on his YouTube channel on Saturday: “It would take a big amount of money, guys.

“At the moment, it is very complicated because Barcelona are not accepting a loan, as of today.

“Still no green light to a loan.

“Then, if they open to a loan in the final hours of the market, that’s another story, but, as of today, Barca are not opening to a loan, and Balde wants to stay at Barcelona.

“Balde is not going to normal clubs.

“So, if Utd come for Balde, it could be interesting, but, at the moment, financially permanent deal is very complicated – for the salary and for the transfer fee.”

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