Fabrizio Romano has reported that another exit from Chelsea has been completed, while there is an update on Lamine Camara.

Unsurprisingly, Chelsea have been incredibly active in this summer’s transfer window, with new manager Xabi Alonso backed with several high-profile signings.

Chelsea have altered their transfer policy in this window, having signed more proven talents to go with their up-and-coming talents.

The Blues have also sold really well to balance the books, but they are being backed to have a great season after signing Morgan Rogers, Maxence Lacroix and Danny Welbeck.

As mentioned, this has been made possible by the Blues selling well, and Romano has revealed on Friday evening that they have struck a deal with Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig to sell striker Marc Guiu.

READ: Romano gives ‘here we go’ to second Chelsea signing of the day after big Fernandez news

Romano said on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Marc Guiu to RB Leipzig from Chelsea, here we go!

‘RB Leipzig close the agreement after secret talks and zero links as understand it’s all done on player and club side.

‘Spanish striker joins from #CFC on a permanent deal with sell-on clause, set to travel.’

Fabrizio Romano reveals Lamine Camara to Chelsea update

And after selling Nicolas Jackson to Aston Villa for around £65m on Friday evening, there could be another big-money Chelsea sale in the coming days with Man City target Enzo Fernandez.

A report on Friday revealed that the Blues are open to selling Fernandez as long as they have a replacement lined up, and AS Monaco star Camara is said to be their leading target.

READ MORE: Premier League transfer net spend table for 26/27 season: Chelsea, Spurs, Arsenal, Ipswich (!)

And in a boost for Chelsea, Romano has stated on Friday evening that Camara is ‘open’ to joining the Blues this summer.

Romano said on X: ‘Chelsea have made contact with Lamine Camara’s camp and 22 year old midfielder would be open to join #CFC.

‘Follows a direct meeting yesterday between AS Monaco and Chelsea to discuss a late deal.

‘He’s on Chelsea list waiting for developments.’

Journalist Matt Law, meanwhile, has also provided an update on Camara, while naming two potential alternatives.

Law said on X: ‘Chelsea are interested in Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara.

‘But, currently, there has been no bid for Enzo Fernandez or club-to-club contact from Manchester City. Chelsea’s previous £120m asking price no longer applies (the expectation is it’s now higher) and Chelsea will only consider a sale if they feel they can strengthen.

‘Alex Scott and Zubamendi seen as v v difficulty (if not impossible) to do at this stage.’

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