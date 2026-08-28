Fabrizio Romano has given his latest update on whether Arsenal could sign Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid before the transfer window shuts.

Alvarez has been pushing for a move to Barcelona all summer with the Argentina international damaging his relations with Atletico Madrid and their fans.

Atletico Madrid have taken a strong stance they they won’t be selling Alvarez to Barcelona this summer with Arsenal now the only club who can sign the former Manchester City forward.

Speaking on Thursday, ‘repulsed’ Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin insists that the Spanish side will never sell to Barcelona while he is still at the club.

Gil Marin said: “The truth is that it outrages ⁠us even more; we are repulsed by the dishonesty, the lack of ethics, transparency and professionalism, and ​we can only insist that we will not ‌negotiate with Barcelona under any ‌circumstances.

“I have the support of everyone working with me, from shareholders to directors, and ‌the only certain and firm decision is that we will not negotiate with Barcelona under any circumstances. You have my word – the player [Alvarez] will most certainly not be transferred to Barcelona.”

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And now Italian transfer insider Romano insists “this Arsenal scenario should not be underestimated” with Alvarez left with very few options this summer.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I know I’ve been on this one for a few days and many of you don’t believe it but I keep telling you that Arsenal are there for Julian Alvarez. Arsenal are there. Arsenal are waiting. Arsenal have their own strategy, I think it’s a real strategy.

“It’s not that Arsenal are just there looking at the situation. Arsenal are in the background because obviously Arsenal need to respect the player, his family, his agents, the player decides. So Arsenal can only wait but at the same time, while they are waiting and while they are in the background, Arsenal are active in the conversations.

“Because Arsenal confirmed, according to my information, to Atletico Madrid that they would be ready to make business. They would be ready to try and reach an agreement. And, financially, selling Gabriel Martinell, we will see the final fee, if it’s 50, 55, 60 but we are between 50 and 60 million pounds. This extra money after all the extra money generated by Arsenal in the recent months gives Arsenal space to make business for Julian Alvarez.

“So Arsenal will be ready to sit at the table with Atletico Madrid and to reach an agreement. Now they are waiting on Julian and any moment, when it’s just four or five days to go, any moment could be the moment. Because imagine I know football sometimes and the market sometimes feels like a completely different world but it’s real life.

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“It’s real people in real life. So if at any moment Julian Alvarez or his agent call Arsenal to tell them ‘okay we want to come because there is no other way’ Arsenal will be ready. So get ready for this scenario because it’s not impossible. Arsenal are there for Julian and we have to follow the situation but this depends on the player.

Romano: This Arsenal scenario should not be underestimated

He added: “Until today, until tonight, until the recent hours, Julian always said only Barcelona, ‘I want Barcelona, my dream is Barcelona’ but Arsenal keep waiting and remain on their position. So let’s see what’s going to happen there because Atletico Madrid CEO, even after the Champions League draw, went in public and said something very powerful on the Julian Alvarez situation. He said ‘until and as long as I will be here as Atletico Madrid CEO, forget about Julian Alvarez to Barcelona.

“So not just for this transfer window, he said as long as I will be the CEO. So that means not just this transfer window but also for the future the message is very strong. So the message then when it’s talking about other clubs he said ‘if he doesn’t want to stay in Madrid, no to Barcelona, but we are open to finding a solution’.

“Guys, the message from Atletico Madrid is very clear: if Julian wants to go to Arsenal please go. You are free to go. They would love to keep Julian, obviously, Atletico Madrid would love to continue with Julian to have a new chance to continue together. But if Julian wants to go and if Julian will ask to go they know that Arsenal are there. So, it’s on Julian to decide what he wants to do.

“Let’s see because this Arsenal scenario should not be underestimated.”

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