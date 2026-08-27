Julian Alvarez reaches fresh decision on Arsenal transfer amid latest Romano update

Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez has reached a fresh decision over joining Arsenal as Fabrizio Romano brings the latest on a potential move to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have been looking to bring in another attacker before the summer transfer window shuts with Mikel Arteta hoping to sign a left-sided winger or versatile forward.

Atletico Madrid star Alvarez has been Arsenal‘s dream signing all summer but the Gunners were given little chance of striking a deal for much of the window as the Argentina international made it clear that he preferred to move to Barcelona.

But the Premier League champions have stayed in the race and it could now pay off for Arsenal after Atletico Madrid released an official statement on Thursday insisting that they won’t sell Alvarez to Barcelona this summer.

The statement read: ‘Unanimous backing from the Board of Directors for the club’s strategy The members of Atlético Madrid’s Board of Directors have unanimously expressed their full support for the club’s decision not to negotiate the transfer of Julián Alvarez to FC Barcelona.

‘The members of the Board of Directors are aware that: Atlético Madrid is open to negotiations that are part of the transfer market, but always in an ethical and professional manner and with respect between clubs.

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‘We fully support the position previously communicated by the club that FC Barcelona have not met these requirements and, as a result, there have been no negotiations, nor will there be any negotiations with them regarding the transfer of Julián Alvarez.

‘Atlético Madrid are convinced that our player will understand the decision and focus on working in the best possible way to help the club achieve its objectives, as he has already done during the two seasons in which he has defended our colours.’

Transfer insider Romano gave his latest update on Thursday by reacting to the statement and providing news on the possibility of Arsenal striking a deal to sign Alvarez.

Romano said in his latest YouTube video: “Important day for Julian Alvarez, because, after the private statements, after Laporta speaking, after all this sort of stuff, today official club statement from Atletico Madrid, from the board, so the most important people at the club, announcing with an official statement in paper.

“This is not a tweet, this is not social media, this is not an interview, this is not a newspaper reporting the position of the club, this is in paper, news on the website of Atletico Madrid, with a club statement, Julian Alvarez will not be sold to Barcelona.

“So what I told you for weeks now, Atletico Madrid were not opening the doors to Barcelona, is now guaranteed, pen to paper, because Atletico Madrid never had any intention to sell the player to Barcelona and now you have the official statement.

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“So from today, Julian Alvarez has three ways, the first way is to continue at Atletico Madrid. The second way is to continue at Atletico Madrid but keep thinking about Barcelona, maybe in January, maybe next summer, I don’t know and no-one knows.

“The third way is Arsenal football club, because Arsenal remain there, Arsenal remain key. Arsenal are working on the Julian Alvarez deal and I maintain my position: Arsenal are ready to pay. If tomorrow morning, tonight, tomorrow, whenever it is Julian Alvarez’s camp call Arsenal and say ‘we are ready’, Arsenal will pay what it takes to get the deal done with Atletico Madrid. That’s the feeling of the club.

“Arsenal feel they can reach an agreement with Atletico Madrid, they don’t see any issues, any problem on the club to club. Of course, the transfer fee will be expensive and Arsenal will still need to negotiate, it’s not a deal that will be closed in seconds, but there is a feeling at Arsenal that they can reach an agreement with Atletico Madrid. This depends on Julian. So let’s see what Julian is going to decide.”

More bad news for Arsenal on the Alvarez front?

And Tribuna.com have now learned that Alvarez ‘maintains his stance on his future despite the recent statement from Atlético de Madrid and the interest from Arsenal’.

The report adds: ‘Arsenal continue to pursue Julián, but the player’s stance is not due to any issues with the London club or sporting reasons. It’s a personal and family decision, as the striker doesn’t want to move to England.’

Reliable journalist Ben Jacobs also gave the latest information he was getting, he posted on X: ‘Atletico Madrid sent a delegation to London last week to speak to Arsenal about selling Julian Alvarez.

‘The La Liga club are adamant they won’t sanction a transfer to Barcelona, and have since published a board statement confirming this position. Atleti sources had tried to paint the visit to London as for exploratory talks for Nicolas Jackson.

‘Yet sources have told talkSPORT Atleti directly informed Arsenal they would consider offers for Alvarez at in excess of £120m. Arsenal are prepared to bid in the final days of the window if Alvarez decides to join. Arsenal believe Atleti would be flexible on structure if Alvarez decides to return to England.’

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