Real Madrid star Trent Alexander-Arnold has been told why he should join Newcastle United if the ex-Liverpool man returns to the Premier League.

England international Alexander-Arnold is at the start of his second season at Real Madrid following his move from Liverpool.

Alexander-Arnold joined Real Madrid for a minimal fee ahead of the expiry of his Liverpool contract, but he has flattered to deceive over the past year.

The talented defender has failed to establish himself as an ever-present for Real Madrid after being signed as a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal, and new boss Jose Mourinho has favoured Denzel Dumfries following his move from Inter Milan this summer.

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This has led to speculation that Alexander-Arnold could leave Real Madrid on loan, and European football expert Andy Brassell thinks he would be ‘perfect’ for Newcastle United if a return to Liverpool did not happen.

“Other than [a return to Liverpool], I think it is really difficult, because it would be a Prem team,” Brassell told talkSPORT.

“He’d be brilliant for Newcastle, who, before they went out and bought Amir Dedic, were definitely looking for a right-back.

“I know they spent a lot of money on Dedic and they will have limited means. If you could loan Alexander-Arnold to Newcastle for a year, he would be brilliant there, especially with the pace they’ve got.

“Imagine the switches of play that he could engineer. Maybe that’s not an appealing move to him, to go to a rebuilding team in the Premier League.

“The reality is because of financial reasons, the Premier League is probably the most obvious place for him to go.

“If it’s not Liverpool, there’s a very limited pool.

“He’s such a brilliant player, who is massively underappreciated, and kind of treated as a problem, rather than a solution to a problem.”

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“Is that indicative of what Mourinho wants…?”

Brassell has also shed light on why he thinks Alexander-Arnold may not be part of Mourinho’s plans at Real Madrid.

“There’s definitely a feeling when they went out and made signings and they signed a guy in Denzel Dumfries who is someone who’s very comfortable, a right-back who’s very comfortable with a lot of the game going through him,” Brassell added.

“He’s a very different right-back to Trent Alexander-Arnold, because he’s a guy who will go outside and will beat a man.

“He’s not a guy who’s going to ping loads of crosses in the box. It makes you think, if he’s one of Mourinho’s first signings, is that indicative of what Mourinho wants from a full-back?

“If that’s the case, well, Trent Alexander-Arnold is either going to change position, as has been suggested, maybe play in midfield, or he’s not going to play a lot.”

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