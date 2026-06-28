Jamie Redknapp has called out a “monumental mistake” from Thomas Tuchel, suggesting he had to be able to “handle” one England star who he decided not to take to the World Cup.

The Three Lions won Group L of the 2026 World Cup, beating Croatia and Panama, and drawing to Ghana. While the outcomes have been positive enough, the squad is thinning, particularly in defence.

Tino Livramento was replaced by Trevoh Chalobah a day prior to the tournament, and other right-back options Reece James and Jarell Quansah have since been struck down with injuries – the severity is unclear.

But developments have made, in particular, the decision not to call up Trent Alexander-Arnold look a poor one from Tuchel.

Former England international Redknapp has called out that decision on Sky Sports.

He said: “I think everyone else saw it coming [James’ injury]. It felt like a bold decision to not call up Trent Alexander-Arnold. It feels like a big mistake.

“Reece James is a tremendous footballer but his injury record has not been great this season. What do you expect?

“To say that Quansah could be England’s right-back tells you everything. He’s a centre-back, that’s his position. That’s pretty much where he’s always played.

“Against teams who are going to sit back, you need to get width. It looks like a monumental mistake right now. To not have him in the squad just tells you that he’s a big character. But the big managers have to handle big characters.

“It can only be that he felt he might’ve been a bit divisive. That he wouldn’t have added to the harmony of the squad. Otherwise, you would 100 per cent have him in. It doesn’t make any sense.”

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Alexander-Arnold has hardly played under Tuchel

Quansah started at right-back against Panama and played 63 minutes before an ankle problem forced him off. He’s played just four England games in his career, while Alexander-Arnold has represented his nation 34 times.

Only 26 minutes have come under Tuchel, though, with the Real Madrid right-back featuring in just one game, against Andorra, in which he came off the bench in a World Cup qualifier.

If Quansah and James aren’t able to play any more part in the World Cup, England will be left with Djed Spence as the only natural right-back – not that Quansah is one – while centre-back Ezri Konsa is capable of playing there.

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