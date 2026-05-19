Jamie Redknapp scratches his head during his role as a pundit.

Jamie Redknapp has revealed his assessment of the Premier League relegation battle following Tottenham Hotspur’s 2-1 loss to Chelsea.

Heading into Tuesday night, Spurs knew that a point from their last two games would be enough for survival because West Ham are two points adrift with a far worse goal difference.

The north London side would have obviously hoped to secure survival at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea on Tuesday instead of when they host Everton at the weekend due to their shambolic home record, but they will now need a result in their final game and risk going down if West Ham beats Leeds United.

In Tottenham’s penultimate game of the season, Chelsea’s superior quality made the difference as Enzo Fernandez and Andrey Santos fired the hosts into a 2-0 lead, while Roberto De Zerbi’s side could not find an equaliser after Richarlison pulled a goal back.

Spurs were pretty unfortunate not to be awarded a penalty in the closing stages of the game, but they did not deserve to come away with anything, and they are now under immense pressure heading into this weekend.

And Redknapp has argued that his former club are “sleepwalking towards relegation” and only one thing has “saved them”.

“They are sleepwalking towards relegation. I said it earlier this season,” Redknapp said on Sky Sports.

READ: Chelsea, Fernandez expose frail Tottenham as West Ham given hope by De Zerbi’s men reverting to type



“The only thing that’s saved them is a couple of good results.

“When I say good, they beat Wolves, and they beat an Aston Villa side who had seven players out at the time.

“Now they’ve got to find a way to win a game at home. Their home form has been horrendous all season. They’ve had no quality and no character to win a football match.

“Now they’ve got to find a way to beat Everton.

“David Moyes will be fuming after the weekend and he’ll be going there thinking, ‘We’ve got to get something out of this game.’

“I’d rather be playing Leeds at home than Everton.”

READ MORE: Slot, Maresca and more Premier League managers who won’t survive the post-Pep 2026/27 season



“I think there’s a chance they could draw at the weekend…”

Despite this, Redknapp has backed Spurs to just about do enough to stay up.

“Do I still think they survive by the skin of their teeth? Maybe, because I think there’s a chance they could draw at the weekend,” Redknapp added.

“But can they win? They haven’t won at home since December. December!

“They’ve got the best away record. If they were going away to Everton, I’d maybe give them more chance, but somehow they might just scrape a draw and survive by the skin of their teeth.

“But can you imagine North London if Arsenal win the title and Tottenham go down?

“How would that feel to Tottenham fans? They don’t deserve that.”

READ NEXT: Diego Simeone at Arsenal and 19 other predicted next Premier League managers

