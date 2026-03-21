Michael Carrick and Bruno Fernandes have hit out at a “crazy” decision in Manchester United’s 2-2 draw against AFC Bournemouth.

On Friday night, Man Utd played out a chaotic 2-2 draw at Bournemouth, and they will likely be content with a point after finishing the game with ten men.

A Fernandes penalty broke the deadlock and a James Hill own goal restored United’s lead after a fine finish by Ryan Christie from the edge of the area.

The Red Devils felt they should have had another penalty for a challenge from Adrien Truffert on Amad Diallo and were angered further as Harry Maguire conceded a spot-kick and was sent off for a similar incident with ten minutes remaining.

Junior Kroupi converted the game’s second penalty to restore parity and the sides were made to settle for a point, with Man Utd now sitting seven points clear of sixth-placed Chelsea, having played one more game.

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After the match, Carrick hit out at the “crazy” decision to deny Man Utd a penalty following the challenge on Amad.

“We should have had another penalty,” Carrick told Sky Sports.

“Obviously, if you get one, you must get the other.

“It’s pretty much identical for me, two-hand grab. Either way, [the ref] got one wrong, but to give one and not give the other, I can’t get my head around it. I think it’s crazy. It’s a bit baffling, really.

“Because of that, they score and then it’s chaos after that, really. We should have had another penalty and the game would have been totally different.”

Fernandes added: “We get a penalty against [us] where more or less it’s the same situation as Amad.

“One is rewarded as a penalty, the other one not. I know it’s difficult for the referee to give two penalties in the same game for the same team but what I don’t understand is why VAR doesn’t get involved in that situation.

“Either one is a penalty and the other one too or none of them is a penalty.”

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However, pundit Jamie Redknapp thinks it would have been “incredibly harsh” to punish Truffert.

“It would have been incredibly harsh,” Redknapp said.

“You can see Truffert is being aggressive with him. He does sort of manhandle him a bit, but I just don’t think it’s enough for it to be a penalty.”

Carrick also spoke on his side’s performance and general progression in recent months, insisting he “definitely wants more”.

“We’re in a good place. We’ve put ourselves in this position through some good work, good results and good performances,” Carrick added.

“We could have had more tonight but it’s not the end of the world.

“We’ve made some improvements. There are things we can improve on, and we can get a lot better.

“I’m happy with the way things have gone, but we’re not satisfied. We definitely want more.”

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