Respected reporter David Ornstein has revealed that Manchester United are now ‘close to an agreement’ over a significant double deal.

Man Utd are going to have a very busy few months, as they have to find a new permanent manager, identify and secure top summer transfer targets and settle the futures of several key players.

Thankfully for them, interim boss Michael Carrick has put Man Utd in a great position in the race for the Champions League, with their budget to be given a substantial boost and their negotiating position to be strengthened if they qualify.

And in another boost for the Red Devils, it has emerged that Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire are set to sign new contracts.

Maguire is in the final few months of his current deal and has been in fine form under Carrick, while Mainoo, who is only under contract until 2027, has re-established himself at United following Ruben Amorim’s exit and looks set to remain at the club for the long term after being linked with an exit in recent windows.

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A report from our pals at TEAMtalk on Friday revealed Mainoo is ‘closer than ever’ to penning a long-term extension and will be handed a major pay hike.

Ornstein, meanwhile, claims Mainoo and Maguire are ‘close to agreements’ over new deals, with talks at an ‘advanced stage’.

He explained to The Athletic: ‘Mainoo is currently tied down until June 2027 — with an option to prolong by 12 months — and the proposed extension would take him through to the summer of 2031 on a significantly improved salary.

‘Maguire is scheduled to become a free agent at the end of this season, however a fresh one-year deal with an option to add an extra 12 months is in the process of being finalised.’

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As mentioned, Man Utd also have work to do in the transfer market and their priority will be to overhaul their midfield, with at least two signings expected in this department in the summer.

Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes has been heavily linked with Man Utd in recent days, but Fabrizio Romano has insisted that a move to Old Trafford is not as advanced as some reports have suggested.

“Guimaraes is appreciated by Man Utd, as are players like Sandro Tonali. However, it is important to remember how complicated it is to sign players from Newcastle. The club does not want to lose all their best players in the same summer, so these deals are not easy,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“The £100 million release clause for Guimaraes was only valid in summer 2024, and according to my information, it is no longer active. Any deal would now require full negotiations, with Newcastle having their own valuation and other clubs having their own perspectives. Man Utd are interested in several midfielders but have not yet decided which profile they want to prioritise.

“At the moment, it is still an internal discussion, with players appreciated but no final decision made to move forward on a specific target.

“It will depend on the budget, potential Champions League qualification, and also the manager. Whether it is Michael Carrick or another coach, that decision will influence the type of midfielder the club pursues. For example, Ruben Amorim was a big admirer of Carlos Baleba at Brighton and pushed strongly for him.

“Now the situation could be different, so we will continue to follow developments, but one thing is certain – Man Utd will be busy in the midfield market.”

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