There is reportedly an ’emergency meeting’ at Manchester United today, while they could miss out on a potential Michael Carrick replacement.

Carrick has done his chances of being Man Utd’s next permanent manager no harm, with the interim boss winning seven of his nine Premier League games in charge.

This remarkable form has dramatically improved Man Utd‘s hopes of securing Champions League qualification. They currently sit third in the Premier League and the fan clamour for them to appoint Carrick permanently is growing.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Carrick was the ‘clear frontrunner’ to be named Man Utd’s next permanent manager, but the Premier League giants are also linked with alternatives.

Another recent report claimed Man Utd have chosen their five leading targets to replace Carrick after missing out on Thomas Frank and Carlo Ancelotti, with Andoni Iraola, Oliver Glasner, Unai Emery, Roberto De Zerbi and Julian Nagelsmann named as their options.

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De Zerbi is a free agent and also linked with Spurs, while Iraola and Glasner are due to become free agents at the end of this season. Nagelsmann, meanwhile, could opt to return to club management after the World Cup with Germany and Emery may feel that he has taken Aston Villa as far as he can at the end of this season.

Man Utd will already be working on landing their next permanent manager, with a report from an insider on X with a ‘team of five elite reporters’ and over 700k followers claiming on Friday afternoon that there is an ’emergency meeting’ involving club chiefs today.

They said on X: ‘Manchester United officials have called an emergency meeting this afternoon regarding the manager position for next season. Stay calm. We are trying to get more details.’

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And Man Utd could miss out on Iraola, with Ben Jacobs reporting that the Bournemouth boss is keen on replacing Ernesto Valverde at Athletic Bilbao.

‘Andoni Iraola is one of the leading candidates for the Athletic Bilbao job and is set to inform Bournemouth by the end of the international break whether he’s going to sign a new deal,’ Jacobs said on X.

‘Iraola is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to commit to fresh terms.

‘Bournemouth’s confidence in keeping the Spaniard had grown after a recruitment drive in January including the signing of Brazilian winger Rayan.

‘However, @talkSPORT understands the job at Athletic Bilbao, for whom Iraola played more than 400 games, is of significant appeal.

‘The vacancy has become available after Ernesto Valverde announced he is stepping down as head coach.’

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