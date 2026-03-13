A former Manchester United player has encouraged interim manager Michael Carrick and INEOS to ‘get rid’ of two stars this summer.

Carrick has improved his chances of being Man Utd’s next permanent manager by guiding his side to six wins in eight Premier League games.

The interim boss will put INEOS in a difficult position if/when he helps Man Utd to qualify for the Champions League, and he could be tasked with building the squad for next season.

There are likely to be plenty of incomings and outgoings at Man Utd in the summer, with Carrick told to ‘get rid’ of Harry Maguire and Mason Mount.

This is according to former Man Utd defender Paul Parker, who thinks it would be “foolhardy” to give Maguire a new contract beyond the end of this season.

“I just think at the end of it all, he’s done his time, he’s been through a lot of managers. I think it’d be foolhardy to keep him on,” Parker told The Metro.

“You’ve got two centre-halves. You’ve already got Yoro and Heaven, you’ve got de Ligt, you’ve got Martinez.

“Keeping Maguire is like stopping two young players maturing. That’s what you’re going to go and do.

“And as well, this rubbish they say, ‘oh it’s good to have him around’, he’s seen off too many managers. Now he’s played under Carrick, there’s a good chance there’s another manager coming in. I just think at the end of it, you can’t let sentiment get in the way of progression of a team.”

On Martinez, Parker added: “United need to invest in a centre back. But if he was to get back and get a few games in before the end of the season and then get a decent pre-season behind him, there’s a very good chance that you’re going to get someone who’s going to want to play.”

Regarding Mount, Parker thinks Man Utd have “got to take it” if they get offered money for the midfielder this summer.

“If you’re going to look at a starting XI for Manchester United, would they pick him to start next season? The answer would be no,” Parker added.

“I don’t think people know where you would pick him to play. He’s not someone you start out wide. He’d be someone you start through the middle, and the middle is the main bit of it, the spine of the team.

“I look at it and if someone comes in and offers you money, you’ve got to take it.

“He hasn’t played a lot of football and then he’s gone missing again. He’s finished games, he’s come off as a sub and you can’t see anything, the reasons why it works, if anything tactical has come off.”

