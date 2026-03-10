Man Utd ‘discuss’ appointing manager with 131 career wins after brutal Michael Carrick U-turn

Manchester United have ‘discussed’ the possibility of appointing Andoni Iraola as their new manager, according to a report, as interim boss Michael Carrick gets a brutal reality check on his chances of being in the role next season.

Carrick was appointed the Man Utd interim manager in January and has done well so far in the role.

Man Utd are currently third in the Premier League table with 51 points from 29 matches and are in a great position to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Carrick’s contract is only until the end of the season, and although the former England international midfielder harbours hopes of extending his stay at Old Trafford, Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, are looking at other candidates to take over in the summer.

The i Paper reported on February 19, 2026, that Carrick was the ‘favourite’ for the Man Utd managerial role on a full-time basis.

However, INEOS’ stance has since changed, with transfer journalist Ben Jacobs reporting last week that Carrick is not the leading candidate.

Jacobs said on The United Stand: “I don’t think we can call Michael Carrick the frontrunner for the job.”

The reporter added: “Roberto De Zerbi, Julian Nagelsmann and Roberto Martinez are names being discussed at the moment.

“Mauricio Pochettino and Kieran McKenna are still appreciated, but are not expected to be frontrunners for the job.”

A new name has now emerged, with The i Paper reporting that the Man Utd bosses have taken a shine to Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola.

Iraola was appointed the Bournemouth manager in the summer of 2023 and has done extremely well at the Cherries.

Under the Spaniard, Bournemouth finished 12th in the Premier League table in the 2023/24 campaign and ninth last season.

The Cherries are ninth in the Premier League table at the moment.

The i Paper has reported that Iraola, who has won 131 of the 332 matches as a manager in his career, has been ‘discussed’ at Man Utd.

Tottenham Hotspur, who recently appointed Igor Tudor as their manager for the rest of the season, too, have ‘discussed’ the 43-year-old, who is ‘a target’ for Crystal Palace as well, with Oliver Glasner set to leave his role at Selhurst Park at the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

Bournemouth reportedly plan to ‘reopen contract talks’ with Iraola during the international break in March.

The Cherries believe that they have done everything possible to convince Iraola to commit his future to the club, but the manager has not given any hints on what his plans are regarding his future.

