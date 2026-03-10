Manchester United legend Patrice Evra was on his high horse defending Michael Carrick, but his dig at Paul Scholes has now been made futile.

When he replaced Ruben Amorim at Man Utd, Carrick was widely written off as purely a short-term solution for the Premier League giants, and this may still prove the case.

But Carrick’s immense work in recent weeks has dramatically improved Man Utd‘s hopes of Champions League qualification and his chances of landing the manager’s job permanently.

There has been more negativity following Man Utd’s disappointing loss against 10-man Newcastle United, which led to Evra hitting out at Scholes, Gary Neville and Roy Keane over their “negative analysis” regarding Carrick.

Scholes’ embarrassing dig at Carrick sparked an “angry” response from Evra at the time, but the former United left-back has now proven himself to be a hypocrite by naming a “dream” replacement for the interim boss.

Evra is keen for Carrick to be given a “chance”, but he and fellow pundits are not helping his cause by talking up potential better options and his dig at Scholes and Co. now feels pretty futile.

“I’m not talking to the Man United board or Sir Jim Ratcliffe, but in my honest opinion, with no disrespect to PSG or Nasser Al-Khelaifi, but Luis Enrique would be a dream coach for Man United,” Evra told Stake.

READ: Who will be Manchester United manager next season? Carrick clear favourite after stunning start



“I love the man, I love his philosophy, what he went through in his personal life and overcame it shows his personality.

“The job he’s done at PSG by bringing them a Champions League without Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe or Neymar, it’s a fantastic job.

“Players would have to work really hard to play for Man United, they’ll have to run a lot and I think Enrique would bring that.

“But, I don’t think we should write off Michael Carrick, he’s done a great job and we need to give him an opportunity.

“People want an amazing manager for Man United, but right now, we need someone who understands the club and the players.

“Enrique is a genius tactician and great with players, but I think Carrick deserves a chance.”

READ MORE: Odegaard next? The best XI signed from Premier League champions includes three Arsenal buys



Evra has also commented on captain Bruno Fernandes’ future at Man Utd, claiming that he will have “a lot of opportunities” to leave the Premier League giants in the summer.

“Man United nearly lost Bruno Fernandes at the start of the season and Ruben Amorim was able to get him to stay,” Evra added.

“Players with Bruno’s calibre can always go to any club and win trophies elsewhere, but he’s at Man United. He believes in the history of the club, he’s a captain, his family might be settled in Manchester.

“Some players have left Man United and gone on to win trophies, but they didn’t have the same impact there as they did at Man United.

“I think Bruno will have a lot of opportunities in the summer, it’s up to him whether he wants to go.”

READ NEXT: Ten Champions League stars in the shop window for the Premier League

