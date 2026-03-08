Carrick told to reverse Man Utd transfer decision as star brings five key attributes to the team

Bryan Robson insists that Michael Carrick and Man Utd should try and convince Casemiro to stay at Old Trafford for another season.

The Red Devils are already committed to signing one or two new midfielders in the summer transfer window with potential big-money deals on the horizon.

That could be made easier by Brazil international Casemiro, who is one of the club’s top earners, revealing that he will be leaving Man Utd at the end of the season.

But Man Utd legend Robson thinks Casemiro brings a lot to the current Red Devils side and the club’s hierarchy should attempt to keep him.

Robson told BoyleSports: “I would encourage Casemiro to stay. He’s had a really good season this year.

“He’s a top player. He’s got a great football brain. He’s a really good passer of the ball. He heads the ball well and when he goes in to tackle, he means it.

READ: Jurgen Klopp stance on Man Utd job is definitely new information as ‘advantage’ handed over

“You don’t stay at Real Madrid for the amount of years he did and win Champions League titles if you’re not an absolute top player and people see what you’re really good at.

“So I think next season he could definitely give us a little bit more with his experience. He was great in Europe last year too.”

The Red Devils have decided not to activate the one-year option to keep Casemiro for another year and the Brazilian recently hailed Man Utd as a “special club” in a statement confirming his imminent exit.

Casemiro wrote: “I will carry Manchester United with me throughout my entire life.

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365…

* Man Utd told to ‘cash in’ on ‘egotistical’ Fernandes after Romano update reveals why he could leave

* Rashford told no one ‘gives a f***’ about him at Barcelona as ‘stark message’ helps Man Utd outcast

* Shearer ‘pleasantly surprised by how bad’ Man Utd are under Carrick as INEOS make manager U-turn

“From the first day that I walked out at this beautiful stadium, I felt the passion of Old Trafford and the love that I now share with our supporters for this special club.

“It is not time to say goodbye; there are many more memories to create during the next four months.

“We still have a lot to fight for together; my complete focus will, as always, remain on giving my everything to help our club to succeed.

“It is so special and I will always carry this club with me for all my life. I will always be a Manchester United fan, my whole family too.

“In England, I am red, I am Manchester United until death. So all I want to say is: thank you for everything.

“It isn’t a goodbye, it is just a new chapter in my life, I will always be with Manchester United.

“Thank you, thank you everyone that made this time in my life so special, especially the fans. I will never forget my song! Thank you very much.”