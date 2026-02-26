‘Two factors’ will reportedly decide which midfielders will join Manchester United in the summer, with a move for Scott McTominay unlikely.

Man Utd have done some great work in the transfer market over the past year, with each of their 2025 summer signings paying off.

Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Senne Lammens have all made a positive impact this season, while the Red Devils offloaded most of their unwanted players on their terms ahead of this campaign.

Michael Carrick‘s side still have areas to strengthen, with this particularly the case in midfield and they will overhaul this department in the summer.

Man Utd need to sign a replacement for Casemiro, though two midfield signings are expected as Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte’s futures are uncertain ahead of the summer.

Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson are among Man Utd’s midfield targets, with Romano explaining why their summer signings will be determined by “two factors”.

“In order to understand who is going to be the player or the players – because it might be one, it might be two midfielders – we will see what’s going to happen. Casemiro is leaving, so I think they’re going to be busy in midfield,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“But to understand what kind of player they want to sign, we have to wait for two factors.

“The first one is Champions League football. This is financial, technical, but also financial. If you play Champions League you can attract some players – but for Man United it’s never been a big problem, to be honest.

“Look at last summer, they were able to get the green light from Cunha, from Mbeumo, despite not being in European football. But financially, Champions League access would mean a lot in terms of investments for the summer transfer window.

“And then there is the manager. That’s the second factor. Carrick is doing fantastic. I think if he keeps going like this he will have very good chances to stay.

“But at the moment it’s still not something decided, not something communicated. It’s not something they decide in February, and I think not even at the beginning of March. So we have to wait and see what happens with the manager.”

Man Utd have also been linked with a move for McTominay as he has shone for Napoli over the past couple of seasons.

However, Romano insists McTominay is currently more likely to pen a contract extension with Napoli.

“On Scott McTominay, at the moment my understanding is that Napoli are in contact with McTominay’s camp to sign a new contract. So Napoli in the next month want to try to reach an agreement, to reward him with a better salary,” Romano added.

“We know McTominay did not just well, but fantastic at Napoli, especially in the first season. And this season when he’s been fit, he’s always been great. For sure one of the best players in Serie A, if not the best, and doing fantastic.

“But at the moment Napoli are completely focused on this contract extension. So I’m not aware of anything advanced with Man United. Man United have a list with several midfielders, but the decision will be made later on.”