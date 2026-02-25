According to reports, Manchester United’s priority move for Brighton star Carlos Baleba is ‘on’, with the Liverpool target available for a cut-price fee.

Man Utd have been uncharacteristically astute in the transfer market over the past 12 months, with their signings from the 2025 summer window all proving successful.

Senne Lammens has fixed their goalkeeper department, while they are far more threatening in attack with Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

The Red Devils also offloaded most of their ‘bomb squad’ on their terms, though they still have improvements to make in the next couple of transfer windows and they will look to overhaul their midfield in the summer.

Man Utd are expected to sign two new midfielders ahead of next season, with Baleba among their options to replace Casemiro, who will leave upon the expiry of his contract in the summer.

READ: The options to replace Bruno Fernandes if Man Utd are daft enough to sell him



The Red Devils were priced out of a move for the £100m-rated midfielder in the summer, but a new report from journalist Graeme Bailey for our pals at TEAMtalk claims a summer deal is now ‘on’.

United are said to be the ‘best placed’ club to sign Baleba, who may only cost £70m in the summer.

Regarding the three factors behind this current situation, the report adds: ‘United first signalled their interest last summer, making their intentions clear both to Brighton and Baleba’s camp, and that position has not changed.

‘Sources indicate that United’s persistence, combined with the player’s profile and the realistic expectation of a reduced fee leaves them in a strong position heading into the summer.’

READ MORE: Rashford on Barcelona exit ramp despite ‘agreement’ as Man Utd stance sets up most likely outcome

As mentioned, Man Utd are likely to sign two midfielders in the summer because Manuel Ugarte and/or Bruno Fernandes could follow Casemiro in leaving.

Nottingham Forest standout Elliot Anderson has been mooted as a leading option and another report from TEAMtalk claims Man Utd are ‘prepared’ to invest a club-record fee worth at least £100m to sign him ahead of Man City.

The report explains:

‘Insiders understand Anderson is likely to depart the City Ground at the end of the campaign, with Nottingham Forest’s valuation in the £85m-£100m range. ‘United see him as a priority target, and we understand they are prepared to break their transfer record to secure his services, and are willing to meet the north end of Forest’s asking price to ensure they win the race.’

There are likely to be further exits from Man Utd in the summer, with backup goalkeeper Altay Bayindir to potentially be the first as there is reportedly an ‘agreement’ with a European giant.

READ NEXT: How Ruben Amorim genius set Man Utd up to beat Liverpool in Champions League race

