According to reports, Manchester United have chosen their ‘first-choice’ summer signing between three potential replacements for Casemiro.

The Red Devils did not make a single signing in the winter transfer window, but they did invest around £230m on additions in the summer.

In the summer, Man Utd focused on overhauling their attack and signing a new No.1 goalkeeper, landing Senne Lammens, Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

Each of these signings have helped to improve Michael Carrick’s side, but they are still lacking in certain positions and this is particularly the case in midfield.

United made a bold move for Brighton’s Carlos Baleba in the summer, though they were priced out of a move for the £100m-rated star.

Baleba remains an option for Man Utd heading into this summer as they need to sign a new No.6 to be a long-term replacement for Casemiro, who will move elsewhere upon the expiry of his contract in the summer.

Now, a report from The Athletic claims Baleba, Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson are ‘all hugely admired’ by Man Utd, but the Nottingham Forest and England star is ‘considered their first-choice target’.

The report has listed four potential next transfers for Man Utd, with a second midfielder to be targeted as Manuel Ugarte’s ‘future is uncertain’, while the ‘left-wing could also be looked at’.

The report explains: ‘Each of Nottingham Forest, Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace were always unlikely to allow one of their best and most valuable players to leave mid-season, but are expected to be more open to business come the summer.

‘Left-wing could also be looked at. During talks with Antoine Semenyo, the 26-year-old was told he would not play as a wing-back in Amorim’s system but as a left winger in a 4-3-3.’

It will not be easy for Man Utd to land Anderson, though.

This is because Manchester City are also reportedly interested in signing Anderson, with The Daily Mail‘s Tom Collomosse claiming he is ‘Manchester-bound but which side he goes is not yet determined’.

Former United striker Teddy Sheringham has explained why he thinks they should be looking at Anderson

He said: “Manchester United need to sign players who are going to make a difference and, for me, Adam Wharton is one of those players.

“He’s broken into the England squad at a young age alongside the likes of Elliot Anderson and Morgan Gibbs-White – these kind of players are there to prove something and make a difference to the sides they feature in.

“Crystal Palace are a weird one in the sense that they probably don’t get as much publicity as they deserve especially after winning the FA Cup last season, so players like Wharton sometimes fly under the radar with their performances. Wharton however is exactly the type of player United should be buying.”