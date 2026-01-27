Manchester United should prepare for Nottingham Forest chairman Evangelos Marinakis to step in if they bid for Elliot Anderson in the summer, according to Teddy Sheringham.

Anderson has been one of the best midfielders in the Premier League this season, playing every minute for Forest, who are 17th in the table after 23 games.

Elliot Anderson’s 25/26 Premier League statistics

Here is a rundown of Anderson’s impressive Premier League stats this season:

2,070 minutes played (=1st)

1,346 passes completed (6th)

2,112 touches (2nd)

60 tackles (=7th)

55 fouls won (2nd)

192 ball recoveries (1st by 80)

Sean Dyche’s side reportedly value former Newcastle United star Anderson at around £100 million and are expected to face a battle to keep him during the summer transfer window.

Manchester United are desperate to sign a new midfielder, with Casemiro leaving at the end of the season and club captain Bruno Fernandes linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

The Red Devils are not alone, however, with rivals Manchester City also believed to be keen on the 23-year-old, who appears a shoo-in for a starting spot at the 2026 World Cup with England.

Buying a player from Forest is easier said than done, as Tottenham Hotspur learned last summer.

Spurs were closing in on the signing of Morgan Gibbs-White before Forest owner Marinakis intervened and threatened legal action against the north London club.

It was reported that Spurs had triggered a £60million clause in Gibbs-White’s contract, but Forest consulted their legal team over an alleged illegal approach to the player and a potential breach of confidentiality regarding his release clause.

A little over two weeks later, the England midfielder signed a new three-year contract at the City Ground.

Man Utd warned over Elliot Anderson transfer by Teddy Sheringham

So, United will need to make sure everything they do is by the book if they bid for Anderson, says Red Devils legend Sheringham.

“I think he is a proper player. He is going to be around for a long time,” Sheringham told GOAL when asked about United’s pursuit of Anderson.

“They would do well to get him out of Nottingham Forest. It will be the same as when Gibbs-White nearly went to Tottenham in the summer and the chairman heard about it and said, ‘That ain’t happening. He’s a top player and he’s staying with us.’

“I would fully expect that to be the result with Elliot Anderson as well. They would prefer to give him a big wage rise and see him play at Nottingham Forest rather than lose him.”

Why Nottingham Forest value Elliot Anderson at £100million

Former Forest striker Marlon Harewood also told GOAL that he believes Anderson is worth the reported £100million fee the club want for him.

Asked about a potential nine-figure transfer fee, Harewood said: “He is definitely one of those players.

“If someone put that price tag on him, with the money that’s been in the game over the last couple of years, he is definitely worth it. I think he will go on and do really well at whatever club he is at.

“I hope Forest can keep him for the rest of the season so that they can do what they need to do this year.”

