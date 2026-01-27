Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has “almost certainly” decided where he will move when his contract expires this summer, according to reports.

Casemiro confirmed last week that he will leave Old Trafford at the end of the season after the club opted not to trigger the one-year option to extend his deal.

The Brazilian legend confirmed on social media: “Knowing when stages come to an end. Knowing when to say goodbye when you feel that you will be remembered and respected forever. Four months to give my all for this badge and for our goal. Eternal respect and affection for Manchester United and its wonderful fans. Forever Red Devil.”

Casemiro to leave Man Utd on a high as Saudi move looms

Casemiro has been strongly linked with a move from Manchester United to Saudi Arabia since the 2023/24 campaign, but a transfer never materialised.

The 33-year-old looked finished at the top level towards the end of Erik ten Hag’s time at the club, but became an unlikely success story under recently departed head coach Ruben Amorim.

He thrived in Amorim’s much-maligned 3-4-3 system alongside Bruno Fernandes and is set to leave United on a high when his contract expires this summer.

Now that Casemiro will be available on a free transfer, he is expected to head to the Saudi Pro League for one final lucrative contract.

Casemiro Saudi Arabia transfer ‘almost certain’

According to former Red Devils chief scout Mick Brown, who remains well connected in the game, it is all but guaranteed that Casemiro will move to the Middle East in the summer transfer window.

“Casemiro is almost certainly going to Saudi Arabia,” Brown told Football Insider.

“He’ll be 34 at the end of the season, and the opportunity is there for him to go and make a hell of a lot of money over there and see out the rest of his career.

“The interest has been there for a while and his contract is running out so he can speak to anybody he likes about a move at the end of the season.

“I expect it will be agreed before the season ends and especially now they’ve announced his exit.”

Brown added that United’s timing risked unnecessary speculation.

“I’m not sure why they decided now would be the right time, when he’s still playing a key role in the team, because it’s only going to lead to speculation.

“If he has a bad game now, all the talk will be about ‘is his head elsewhere?’ and along those lines, so it creates a situation and opens the door for criticism.

“I’m told they came to a private agreement a while ago that he would be leaving, whatever the reasons may be for that, but they didn’t have to make it public.”

