Michael Carrick has revealed when Casemiro’s exit from Manchester United was decided, while David Ornstein believes he has an advantage over other managers.

Carrick was recently named as Man Utd’s interim replacement for Ruben Amorim on a deal until the end of this season but he will no doubt be hoping to earn a long-term deal.

Man Utd‘s board have a lot of key decisions to make regarding a potential squad revamp in the coming months, with Casemiro revealed this week as the first notable exit ahead of the summer.

Casemiro is due to become a free agent in the summer and Man Utd have confirmed that they will let him go at the end of this season.

Now, Carrick has revealed that this decision was made “before” he replaced Amorim.

“I think the announcement for Case was for clarity as much as anything, it was decided anyway before I arrived so it’s not just a knee-jerk kind of decision,” Carrick said.

“The type of personality, the character that he is, I think it shows with his performance last week, where he is mentally and how much it means for him to be here and to finish this season strong.

“I’ve already had that conversation with him and he’s desperate to do well and finish well. It’s good to see, so I’ve got no doubt about him at all.”

Regarding Man Utd’s manager situation, Ornstein has revealed an update on Carrick’s chances of being appointed beyond this season.

“Carrick will naturally enter the conversation depending on how well he does. But I don’t think this is binary, as it was with Ole Gunner Solskjaer,” Ornstein said on the Transfers Podcast.

“United should run their process properly: speak to available coaches, assess those in work where permitted, look at data, styles and profiles.

“Last time, it came down to Thomas Tuchel and Erik ten Hag. Others, like Frank and Pochettino, were considered.

There are weeks and months now to do that work. Carrick could play himself into contention, or he might decide it’s not the right moment.

“There’s nothing firm right now. It’s hypothetical. But given his qualities, what he showed in his brief United spell before, and his work at Middlesbrough, there’s no reason he shouldn’t at least be in the conversation – much like Kieran McKenna was previously.

“Carrick could be in the mix, but that doesn’t mean he’ll get the job. It’s very much a case of wait and see how it unfolds.”

Ornstein has also pointed out that Carrick does have an advantage in his favour over other potential candidates.

“I also understand why United went for a figure with a connection to the club. Lifting spirits, restoring smiles and confidence matters, even if it sounds trite. It’s not everything, but it helps,” he added.

“A lot has lifted off the club since the change. That’s no disrespect to Amorim, who I think will go on to have an excellent career.”