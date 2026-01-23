Fabrizio Romano has revealed a “very clear” update on Cole Palmer’s future at Chelsea, who could be “happy to proceed” with another transfer.

During his time at Chelsea, Palmer has cemented himself as one of the best footballers in the Premier League as he has surpassed all expectations following his £42.5m move from Manchester City.

A downside to Palmer‘s superb performances is that he has been regularly linked with a potential exit from Chelsea, and an outlandish report this week claimed he could submit a transfer request to force an exit and potential move to Manchester United.

However, this has since been shut down by Romano, who has revealed Chelsea’s “very clear” position regarding Palmer.

“We had rumours in England about Cole Palmer’s desire to go back to Manchester, maybe to Man Utd, Palmer to leave Chelsea in the summer. In January, nothing is happening. At this stage, Chelsea’s position is very clear,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“They see Palmer as a crucial part of their project. Chelsea don’t want Palmer to leave the club. Today, Liam Rosenior in his press conference said he’s a crucial part of our long-term project. He said, ‘I had several conversations with Cole and he’s very happy here.’

“Chelsea are not on alert for anything at this stage. Obviously, there will be always rumors around Palmer, a fantastic player.

“But as of today, January, nothing is happening and Chelsea are counting on Palmer at this stage.”

This has been backed up by journalist Ben Jacobs, who claims “Chelsea will not entertain a Palmer sale despite links with a move to Manchester United” as he is “viewed as untouchable”.

Romano has also provided an update on Chelsea’s surprise move for Nottingham Forest loanee Douglas Luiz.

He claims this proposed deal currently hinges on one condition.

“Luiz on a loan deal from Juventus is a concrete possibility,” Romano added.

“The player is open to joining Chelsea, so now it depends on Chelsea and Juventus to try to reach an agreement. Chelsea are only interested in a loan deal. Chelsea don’t want any obligation to buy elements.

“Nottingham Forest had a deal done in the summer on loan with an option to buy to become obligation under certain conditions. Chelsea want to remove the obligation system unless it’s very complicated. They don’t want to be forced to buy Luiz in the summer.

“If they can do a deal on loan for the next six months, Chelsea will be happy to proceed. Otherwise, if these conditions are not right, Chelsea will leave the conversation.

“Chelsea also approached the agent of the player, Giuliano Bertolucci, one of the most powerful agents in South America and not only.”