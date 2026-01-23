£35m PL star ‘hoping’ for Man Utd transfer as Ornstein reveals new approach from INEOS

According to reports, wantaway Crystal Palace star Jean-Philippe Mateta is ‘hoping’ for a move to Manchester United, whose stance has also emerged.

Mateta has been one of the standout strikers in the Premier League over the past couple of seasons as he has shone under head coach Oliver Glasner.

The striker and the head coach have contributed to Palace’s success in recent years, but an exodus from the Premier League club is currently ongoing.

This month, Marc Guehi has been sold to Manchester City, while Glasner has announced that he will be leaving Palace upon the expiry of his contract in the summer.

Mateta, meanwhile, has reportedly informed Palace of his desire to leave this month as he is said to be keen to play for a club that could play in the Champions League next season. He is only under contract until 2027 and reportedly valued at around £35m.

Juventus and Aston Villa have been heavily linked with Mateta, but a reporter from a transfer insider on X has revealed that he wants to join Man Utd.

They said on X: Exclusive: Jean-Philippe Mateta is hoping Manchester United will make a move for his services.

‘At the moment, @ManUtdhave not made any bids for the player.’

Man Utd are yet to make a signing in this transfer window and they are likely to wait until the summer to land their desired targets after spending around £230m on signings ahead of this season.

Director of football Jason Wilcox has come under fire over his role in Ruben Amorim’s exit from the club, but respected reporter David Ornstein has leapt to the defence of Wilcox and explained why Man Utd are still “attractive” for players.

“He’s cutting his teeth at the very highest level, while other sporting directors at clubs like United have been doing this for years and their work speaks for itself,” Ornstein said on the Transfers Podcast.

“That connection is absolutely critical, and it has to be tight. That doesn’t mean it lasts forever, but it matters.

“In terms of attractiveness, the club’s history, the stadium, the identity and the salaries still matter.

“Even as recently as last summer, from what we hear, Bryan Mbeumo was attracted by Manchester United, the club and the style of play, and he was also offered a very lucrative package that other clubs like Tottenham and Arsenal perhaps couldn’t match.”

Ornstein has also shed light on the different approach currently adopted by INEOS over transfers.

“If you look at the Deloitte Money League published this morning, United are below Arsenal for the first time. They’ve dropped from fourth to eighth, which is a record low, and their wage bill has come down. Arsenal’s is now higher,” Ornstein added.

“That doesn’t mean United are paying bad salaries, but they are trying to be more disciplined because they have to be financially. They’re not quite the automatic destination they once were under Sir Alex Ferguson, when if United came calling you were going.

“I don’t think United are having major struggles attracting players. Mbeumo is a good example of that. But competition is fiercer than ever, and others are tipping the balance.

“It will be down to Wilcox, Berrada and the hierarchy, along with the recruitment team, to assert United’s authority again, whether through football, finance or both.”