Aston Villa are targeting Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta in the January transfer window, with Oliver Glasner facing the prospect of losing another key player after claiming he has been “abandoned” by the club’s hierarchy.

Mateta has been one of Crystal Palace’s standout performers under Oliver Glasner, but it has been reported that he is open to leaving the club this month.

According to The Athletic, Unai Emery’s Aston Villa have ‘expressed an interest’ in signing the French international, who is under contract until 2027.

Palace’s asking price is believed to be in the region of £35million, which has been deemed too expensive for a 29-year-old in the final 18 months of his contract by Juventus, who have agreed personal terms with Mateta.

Emery is eager to bolster his attack in January and the Villans have been in discussions over a deal to bring Tammy Abraham back to the Midlands.

However, Villa and Besiktas have been unable to progress talks, and the Premier League side have turned their attention to Mateta.

Villa officials had been in Turkey last month to negotiate a deal for Abraham, but there has been ‘no breakthrough’, David Ornstein reports.

Ornstein confirms that Juventus ‘enquired about a move for Mateta’ last week and, as they are ‘not prepared’ to pay Palace’s €40million (£34.7m) asking price, Villa are the current favourites.

With Villa considering a bid for Mateta, Palace are ‘weighing up a move’ for Villans attacker Evann Guessand, who only moved to England from FC Nantes last summer in a deal worth £26m.

The Eagles were keen on signing Guessand before Villa won the race, and his potential availability could soften the blow of losing Mateta.

It would be a huge blow, as Mateta scored 19 goals last season, helping Palace win the FA Cup, and has added eight goals in 23 Premier League appearances this term.

Guessand, meanwhile, has played just 13 times in the top flight this season and is yet to score. He does, at least, have two goals in six Europa League appearances.

Ben Jacobs confirms Aston Villa interest in Jean-Philippe Mateta

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has also reported that Aston Villa want Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Jacobs confirms that the club remain in talks with Besiktas over Tammy Abraham, who has already ‘agreed’ personal terms with the third-placed Villans.

He wrote an update on X on January 20:

Aston Villa interest in Jean-Philippe Mateta called earlier on @talkSPORT. Mateta had been prioritising a move to Serie A before Juventus move fell through. Palace open to a permanent exit if a replacement found. Talks with Besiktas over Tammy Abraham also ongoing, and always the complicated part because there is no recall and Besiktas have a conditional obligation clause. Abraham has already agreed to Villa if clubs find a breakthrough.

Jacobs’ update strengthens claims that Villa are now frontrunners for Mateta, with Juventus cooling their interest.

Oliver Glasner frustrated as Crystal Palace face Mateta exit

Villa have already sold Donyell Malen to AS Roma this month, only a year after signing him from Borussia Dortmund, and despite Emery looking for more attacking depth and quality, he appears open to letting Guessand join Palace, provided Mateta arrives.

Palace, meanwhile, announced the sale of club captain Marc Guehi on Monday, six months after losing star player Ebere Eze to Arsenal.

Those sales have frustrated head coach Glasner, who claimed he has been “abandoned” by the ownership due to a lack of backing in the transfer market.

Palace fans suffered a double whammy on Friday as Glasner confirmed Guehi was leaving in the same press conference in which he revealed he would not be renewing his contract beyond the end of 2025/26.

Losing Mateta could be the final straw for the Austrian head coach, whose “abandoned” rant following Saturday’s Premier League defeat at Sunderland felt like a plea to the Palace board to sack him.

Glasner insists he will not walk before his contract expires in June, but that stance could change if Mateta joins a Premier League rival.

Chairman Steve Parish has also told Glasner to see out the season. The pair have officially entered a sham marriage.

