According to reports, Nottingham Forest have ‘entered the race’ to sign former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, who is also being targeted by Aston Villa.

The 28-year-old progressed through the ranks at Chelsea and has previously had a loan spell at Aston Villa, but he has spent the last five years of his career in Europe.

The England international joined AS Roma ahead of the 2021/22 campaign and scored 27 goals across all competitions for the Serie A giants during that season.

Abraham struggled to replicate this form in his second season and, after recovering from an ACL injury, he has had loan spells at AC Milan and Besiktas.

The forward joined Turkish giants Besiktas in the summer and has scored 13 goals in his first 25 appearances for them, and he could return to the Premier League this month.

In recent days, Aston Villa have appeared to be Abraham’s most likely destination as they are in the market for a striker to replace Donyell Malen, who has joined AS Roma.

On Thursday, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed Abraham to Aston Villa is on the cards.

He said on X: ‘Tammy Abraham has opened doors to Aston Villa move as personal terms are not an issue.

‘Villa, working on new striker after Malen left to join AS Roma — no agreement or deal done yet with Besiktas.’

However, Villa face competition from Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest, who have ‘entered the race’ to sign Abraham.

Forest are also in the market for a striker, with Turkish reporter Ertan Süzgün revealing that they have decide to ‘meet’ Abraham’s ‘personal terms’ demands.

Sean Dyche’s side face missing out, though. This is because the striker’s ‘preference’ is a move to Aston Villa

Süzgün said: ‘The team entering the race is Nottingham Forest! Forest has indicated that they can meet Abraham’s personal terms. Abraham’s first preference for a possible return to England is his former club, Aston Villa.’

Speaking on Friday, Villa boss Unai Emery remained coy when asked about his side’s upcoming transfer business.

He said: “I want to speak more about Everton on Sunday. The transfer window is important but not a ‘now objective’.

“We are working it, we did something of course as [Donyell] Malen left and we are trying as well to do some deals but the most important is the players we have.”

On allowing Malen to leave, he added: “It’s a tough decision but it makes sense.

“There are three parts involved in the decision – firstly the player, he was helping us, scoring goals, not being consistent in the starting 11 but for me he was very important and he knew it. I spoke with him a lot.

“Second part is about the player, he was happy but not enough like he wanted. He opened his door to listen in case something can give him something better than us and the last part is the club and for the club it’s a good deal.

“For me I preferred him to stay here but I accept it. It’s a good deal for the club and it’s a good deal for him.”