Manchester United have reportedly made contact with a ‘secret midfielder’ over a possible January transfer and we think it’s AC Milan’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Earlier this week, a report claimed the Red Devils have ‘decided’ that they will not make any signings in this month’s transfer window, but this may not be the case.

It is understood that Man Utd have limited funds after spending £230m on signings in the summer, with the potential exit of Bruno Fernandes and others required to boost their upcoming spending.

After fixing their goalkeeper problem and strengthening their attack, Man Utd’s next priority will be to overhaul their midfield and they are expected to make at least one signing in this department this year.

In the summer, Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson and/or Adam Wharton could be their marquee signings, but they could opt for a short-term solution with a loan or cut-price deal in this window.

Regarding this window, journalist Ben Jacobs revealed on Friday that the Premier League giants have a “secret midfielder” on their radar.

“There is one secret midfielder that Manchester United held talks with in the last 24 hours. Hopefully, I’ll be able to report a few more details in the coming days,” Jacobs said on The Football Terrace podcast.

Jacobs continued: “It is just an indication that they are not exactly shutting up shop. They are in talks with at least one midfielder for a loan on a short-term deal. Whether or not it develops, let’s see.

“I’m not yet in a position where I can divulge the name. The midfielder would only be available until the end of the season on a loan. They have got Premier League experience and are currently playing outside of England.”

“At this stage, that’s all I can report. It may not even develop.”

He added: “They have made an enquiry. It just shows you that they are not discounting backing Michael Carrick, much like his own role, with something from now until the end of the season.

“It would not stagger anyone if they didn’t do anything, but they are definitely going to use this window time to explore opportunities, particularly in central midfield.”

You can be forgiven if you instinctively assume that Jacobs is talking about Al-Hilal star Ruben Neves because the £20m-rated midfielder is claimed to be on Man Utd’s radar, but the reporter insists the player in question is “currently playing in Europe”.

“The name I’m referencing is not Ruben Neves,” he confirmed. “I note the player is currently playing in Europe, not Saudi Arabia.”

Instead, we think Jacobs is referring to former Chelsea midfielder Loftus-Cheek, who has spent the last couple of years playing for Serie A giants AC Milan.

This is largely because a report from journalist Graeme Bailey for our pals at TEAMtalk has revealed that Man Utd, along with several other Premier League clubs, have been ‘offered’ Loftus-Cheek with the view to a loan deal.

Their report adds: ‘Intermediaries who have been sounding out potential moves have suggested Milan would be willing to let him leave on-loan with an option.

‘This appeals to sides who would prefer to try-before-they-buy rather than risking an immediate transfer.’