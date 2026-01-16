Could Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo play in the same league?

According to reports, Inter Miami star Lionel Messi has made a ‘transfer decision’ after it emerged that he could join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.

Last year, Messi was heavily linked with a potential exit from Inter Miami as he neared the end of his contract, but he eventually decided to pen an extension until 2028.

Before the Barcelona icon signed his latest contract, he was heavily linked with a potential move to the Saudi Pro League as key decision-makers were keen to have him in the same league as Ronaldo.

Messi and Ronaldo left Europe in 2023, but they headed in different directions with one of, if not the final moves of their playing career.

Ronaldo became one of the first high-profile footballers to mvoe to the Saudi Pro League, while Messi has become the latest face of the MLS.

READ: Gareth Southgate aims ‘sly dig’ and come-and-get-me plea to Manchester United at the same time



While Messi has played for Inter Miami, he has shown little interest in leaving for the Middle East, but this has not stopped them from showing interest in signing him.

Earlier this week, president of Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad Anmar Al Haili insisted that Messi would have a “contract for life” if he joined them.

Al Haili said: “If Messi agrees to sign with Al Ittihad, I would offer him a contract where he could earn whatever amount he wants, for as long as he wants, even for life.”

The Al-Ittihad president has also revealed that he tried to sign Messi in 2023. This was when the Argentina international left French gaints Paris Saint-Germain, with the forward offered an remarkable €1.4billion (£1.21billion) deal.

Al Haili added: “Yes, I contacted him before, when his contract with PSG ended. I offered him 1.4 billion euros. He rejected such a big offer for the sake of his family despite having convinced them.

“However, he did not hesitate to reject it because family is more important than money. I respect him, and Al Ittihad will always open the door for him, he can come whenever he wants.”

READ: Keane ‘bitterness’ clear with Neville ‘nodding along’ at fellow failed manager who is ‘furious by default’



He continued: “Having Messi here in Saudi Arabia wearing our shirt, economically it means nothing to me. We would celebrate the league even before it started because we would have the best player in the history of football.”

Now, a report from Football Insider claims Messi has ‘made a transfer decision’ as he ‘will not leave Inter Miami anytime soon’.

Reporter Pete O’Rourke explained: “Nope. Simple as that, don’t think it’s going to happen. I think it’s a bit of a non-event.

“He remains committed to Inter Miami. He’s the star man there, he is heavily involved with the club, and obviously had a great season last year when they won the MLS Cup for the first time in their history as well.

“The links with the Saudi Pro League are never going to go away. And obviously it’s been claimed that he turned down an offer of £1.2 billion, which is crazy when you think about it.

“But look, Messi is all in at Inter Miami. He has got no plans to leave anytime soon.”