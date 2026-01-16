Manchester United have reportedly performed a U-turn on Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner, who is ‘no longer the favourite’ to replace Michael Carrick.

United have appointed former Middlesbrough boss Carrick to replace Ruben Amorim on a deal until the end of this season, but he is likely to be replaced by a more established boss before next season.

The Red Devils cannot afford to get their next manager appointment wrong and they are waiting until the summer as expiring contracts and the World Cup mean there will be more tempting options available.

Naturally, Man Utd have been linked with a lot of potential candidates since parting ways with Amorim, though Palace boss Glasner was reportedly identified was initially identified as the ‘heavy favourite’.

Glasner will attract interest from elsewhere in the summer as he has done a remarkable job at Crystal Palace, but he confirmed on Friday that he will leave the Premier League club upon the expiry of his contract at the end of this season.

When asked about what he could do next, Glasner said: “I’m just looking for a new challenge.

“I haven’t spoken to any other club, I told the players that and promised them today I will give my best to give the best season in Crystal Palace history, the best points tally in history.

“We are now four points better off than we were at this stage of the season and we will do everything to bring another trophy back to Selhurst Park.”

However, a new report from The i Paper claims Glasner has ‘fallen down’ Man Utd’s ‘list’ of potential next managers and is ‘no longer the favourite’ to replace Carrick in the summer.

Instead, England’s Thomas Tuchel and Marseille’s Roberto De Zerbi are their ‘current top picks’, while their ‘interest in Luis Enrique is cooling’ because he is ‘not interested’ in the job and who can blame him.

The news regarding Enrique will disappoint ex-Man Utd star Jaap Stam, who has explained why the PSG boss would be a “great fit”.

“Luis Enrique would be a great fit as Manchester United’s permanent manager,” Stam told Covers.com.

“He’s shown his class at Paris Saint-Germain and is a very good manager. He’s very committed to each club he works at and has a lot of passions for the game, which is what you need if you’re to succeed as a manager at a big club like United.

“He also plays very fluid and attractive football which is what fans and pundits are crying out for at Old Trafford.

“Luis Enrique gives license to his players to express themselves while maintaining his style of football and his system, which is a very positive trait to have as a manager.

“It could be difficult for United to tempt Enrique away from Paris given he seems settled at the Parc des Princes, however, he is entering the last 12 months of his contract, so there may be an opportunity to bring him to Manchester.”