Manchester United will have “second thoughts” about appointing Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner after the Eagles were knocked out of the FA Cup by non-league Macclesfield, according to reports.

The Red Devils are searching for Ruben Amorim’s permanent replacement after appointing Michael Carrick as interim until the end of the season.

Carrick previously oversaw three matches as caretaker manager following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking in November 2021, and he has been tasked with getting Manchester United into the Champions League via a top-five finish in the Premier League.

United are currently seventh in the Premier League, having failed to win any of their last three matches.

Manchester United’s manager search: What to know

Nagelsmann ‘interested’ but has Germany contract until 2028

but has Germany contract until 2028 Tuchel held talks with Ratcliffe in 2024 but wasn’t appointed

Alonso available but unlikely to accept United job

De Zerbi will be discussed internally, says Romano

Several high-profile managers have been linked with the Old Trafford job, including Julian Nagelsmann, Thomas Tuchel, and now Xabi Alonso, while a couple of Premier League managers are under consideration.

One of the favourites for the job is Palace boss Glasner, but his stock is beginning to fall as his side’s season unravels.

The Austrian won the FA Cup last season – the first major trophy in the Eagles’ history – and will go down as a club legend, but their title defence fell at the first hurdle, losing 2-1 at Macclesfield in the third round.

It was the first time in over a century that FA Cup holders have been knocked out by a non-league side and has been widely regarded as the greatest upset in the competition’s history.

Palace’s Premier League form has also been poor. They are 14th with 28 points after 21 games and sit 19th in the form table (last six games), only above West Ham.

Their last league victory came on December 7 at Fulham. Palace have also been knocked out of the Carabao Cup and could only finish 10th in the Europa Conference League group phase, setting up an inconvenient playoff in February despite being favourites to win the competition.

Unsurprisingly, Palace’s form, coming to a head with their defeat at Macclesfield, has raised some ‘red flags’ at Old Trafford.

Why Manchester United may rethink Glasner appointment

According to Football Insider, United will now have some “second thoughts” about one of their “leading candidates” amid Palace’s poor season.

“Oliver Glasner is one of the leading candidates,” ex-United chief scout Mick Brown told Football Insider.

“But, all of a sudden, Palace go to Macclesfield and lose there and they’re in this terrible run of form, so it raises questions and puts doubts in your mind.

“Man United will be having second thoughts about whether he is the right man for the job.

“Of course, they don’t have to make a decision until the summer with Michael Carrick coming in, so they have time to assess and keep an eye on their different options.

“Ultimately, managers are judged based on results, so their stock can rise and fall very quickly.

“If somebody like Glasner has Palace performing above their level, it’s going to catch the eye, and if they’re below their level, then questions will be asked.

“He’s clearly a very impressive and capable manager, and there are issues at Crystal Palace which have been well-documented already this season.

“But as I say, it comes down to results, so in terms of the Man United job, red flags have been raised and they will be looking for him to turn around this form.”

Glasner’s Crystal Palace form under scrutiny

Glasner is a proven winner in cup competitions, having led Palace to FA Cup glory and Eintracht Frankfurt to the Europa League in 2022.

In his first full season at Frankfurt, the German club could only finish 11th in the Bundesliga, but they did win the Europa League final against Rangers, qualifying for the Champions League for the first time since 1960.

Glasner masterminded the club’s first win away to Bayern Munich in 21 years and also led them to the DFB Pokal final in 2022/23, losing to RB Leipzig. The 51-year-old subsequently resigned.

The Austrian’s Palace contract runs out this summer, which is another factor in United’s interest. But his league performances and the Eagles’ form in 2025/26 could be red flags that are too difficult for Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Jason Wilcox, and company to ignore.

