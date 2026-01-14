Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann is reportedly interested in becoming Manchester United manager after this summer’s World Cup, with the Red Devils planning a permanent appointment following Michael Carrick’s interim spell.

Nagelsmann has experience managing a top European club, having replaced Hansi Flick at Bayern Munich ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

After winning the Bundesliga in his first season, Nagelsmann was sacked during the 2022/23 campaign and would later succeed Flick again, this time as head coach of the German national team.

Who is Julian Nagelsmann?

Youngest coach in a European Championship finals (36 years, 327 days)

Lasted 20 months as Bayern boss, losing his job despite a 71.4% win rate

Bayern paid a world-record managerial compensation fee to Leipzig for Nagelsmann (£21.7m)

The 38-year-old is one of the highest-rated young coaches in Europe and, after a strong start as Germany boss, extended his contract through to the 2026 World Cup.

Last January, Nagelsmann agreed to stay on beyond the World Cup and lead Germany into the next European Championship, but the Manchester United job becoming available could change his plans.

Manchester United are currently assessing their long-term managerial options following the sacking of Ruben Amorim, with several elite European coaches linked with the Old Trafford job in recent weeks.

Nagelsmann is among the managers being considered, with Carrick in place as interim manager until the summer.

Julian Nagelsmann ‘interested’ in Manchester United job

According to Football Insider, if Nagelsmann decides to return to club management, he would be ‘interested in taking the job’ at Old Trafford.

Nagelsmann’s current priority is leading Germany at the World Cup, but he reportedly views the United job as ‘an attractive proposition for the future’.

The website reported on Sunday that United director of recruitment Christopher Vivell is ‘pushing’ for the appointment of the German.

Transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke explained: “They don’t want to rush into anything, so the interim manager will allow them time to look at candidates. There are a number of people United are looking at for this job.

“I know Christopher Vivell is a big fan of Julian Nagelsmann as well. He could potentially become available after the World Cup, when he leads Germany over in the United States, and is another name high on their list.

“But for now, they’re going to take their time and try to find the best man to get United back on track, competing for honours and finding consistency.”

It is now claimed that ‘due diligence’ is underway as the United hierarchy assess their long-term options following the appointment of former Red Devils captain Carrick.

There is one ‘issue’ with Nagelsmann, however: his contract as Germany head coach runs for another two-and-a-half years.

As a result, the Premier League giants would be forced to pay a ‘significant amount of compensation’ to appoint him this summer.

Germany’s performance at the World Cup will be crucial. If they underperform, German decision-makers could part ways with Nagelsmann and pursue a different manager ahead of their Euro 2028 qualifying campaign.

What type of manager do Manchester United need?

United – who sit seventh in the Premier League – either need an elite, proven manager or must follow the Arsenal route and appoint a young coach with elite potential.

A large portion of Arsenal supporters wanted Mikel Arteta sacked for a prolonged period, but he turned things around after being afforded time by the club’s hierarchy.

It is unclear who that figure could be for United. Perhaps it is someone currently working as an assistant under an elite manager, or someone from a similar school of thought to Arteta, such as Cesc Fabregas.

However, after Sir Jim Ratcliffe and company chose Amorim as Erik ten Hag’s successor, it feels more likely that a more experienced manager with Champions League pedigree will be appointed.

That is where Tuchel emerges as an obvious option. The big issue is that Ratcliffe held talks with him before handing Ten Hag a new contract in 2024. Furthermore, Tuchel is in a similar situation to Nagelsmann as he prepares to lead England at the World Cup.

United are expected to finalise their shortlist closer to the end of the season.

