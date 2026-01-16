The two players Amorim wanted Man Utd to sign in January revealed as Carrick refuses to make demands

Ruben Amorim put forward the names of two Premier League forwards as he looked for Man Utd to sign more attackers in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils sacked Amorim last week after just three wins in their last 11 matches and a fall-out between the Portuguese head coach and director of football Jason Wilcox.

Man Utd immediately gave Darren Fletcher caretaker reins for their next two matches before appointing Michael Carrick as interim boss until the end of the season.

Amorim was pushing for Man Utd to strengthen in the January transfer window but the Red Devils are looking to save their money until the summer.

And Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett insists that Amorim asked Man Utd to sign either Brighton’s Danny Welbeck or Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta in January as he eyes for attackers.

Dorsett said on Sky Sports: “Manchester United will not change their transfer policy or their plans for January just because there is going to be a new man in charge of the first team.

READ MORE: Big Weekend: Man United v Man City, Wolves, Watkins, Dyche, Real Madrid

“United never wanted to spend any money in January, their plan was always to spend big in the summer, and focus entirely on central defensive midfield players, maybe even two of them, with Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton, Elliot Anderson and Joao Gomes at the top of their potential hitlist.

“They don’t want to spend any money in January that could impact the amount of funds they have available to spend in the summer.

“My understanding is Michael Carrick hasn’t requested any further reinforcements in January from what will be his new bosses at Old Trafford, certainly hasn’t made any demands.

“Although it is significant to point out that whilst it wasn’t the crucial factor that led to the sacking of Ruben Amorim a week ago, there was a difference of opinion between Amorim and his bosses here, Jason Wilcox, the director of football, in particular, about whether they should strengthen in January because they are just outside the Champions League places.

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365…

* Man Utd will find it easier to find a new manager than a new Bruno Fernandes

* Keane rips into Man Utd over Evans and new coaching quartet in heated clash with Neville

* Scholes tips Haaland to ‘target’ Man Utd ‘toddler’ despite historic dominance of Red Devils defender



“Amorim was keen on getting more attacking options – he likes Jean Philippe-Mateta, he likes Danny Welbeck at Brighton as well.

“But United were never going to sanction any more attacking moves, any more attacking players being brought in when they spent almost £200 million on three attacking players on three attacking players in the summer, and also because Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo are expected to return this week.

“With all that in mind, no, Manchester United are not planning to spend big in January, no, Carrick hasn’t asked for any reinforcements. That’s not to say they won’t do any business at all. It’s been made clear to me if there is a long-term target who United have had, who becomes available in January at the right price, they will make a move for him, but certainly the changing of the head coach will make no difference to the chase of new transfers.”