Man City tell Real Madrid how much Haaland will cost them as Klopp demand paves way for transfer

Could Jurgen Klopp and Erling Haaland both be at Real Madrid next season?

Man City have revealed the amount they want if Erling Haaland is to leave for Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Rumours emerged on Thursday that Real Madrid could make a serious move for the Norway international in the summer with Sky Sports in Germany claiming Florentino Perez ‘dreaming’ of signing Man City striker Haaland ‘as early as this summer’.

The report added: ‘Nevertheless, Haaland remains a huge fan of Spain and sees Real Madrid as his ultimate career goal. However, a deal will be difficult to achieve, not least because of his massive contract until 2034.

‘First, Vinicius Junior would have to leave Real. On top of that, Real Madrid would face a mega-transfer fee of over €500 million for Haaland.’

Despite that, Spanish website Fichajes insist that rather than €500m, Real Madrid would ‘require a record outlay of €200 million, making it the second most expensive transfer of all time’.

Los Blancos made the decision to sack Xabi Alonso on Monday after Real Madrid lost 3-2 to arch-rivals Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday.

Real Madrid, who immediately appointed Alvaro Arbeloa as his replacement, are also trailing Barcelona by four points in the race to win the La Liga title and there had been rumours that Alonso’s tactics were causing unrest in the Bernabeu dressing room.

And Jurgen Klopp has been strongly linked with a return to management at the Bernabeu as Perez is desperate to make him the new Real Madrid manager in the summer.

On Klopp joining Real Madrid, Fabrizio Romano told his YouTube channel: “Real Madrid lost their first game with Alvaro Arbeloa as manager, being eliminated from the Copa del Rey against Albacete, but this does not change anything about his future. It was his first game and he had only one training session, so it cannot be judged as part of an Arbeloa era.

“Arbeloa will have his opportunity in the Champions League and La Liga, and those performances will define his chances of continuing beyond this season. At the same time, Real Madrid will still be planning for summer 2026 in case they decide to make a change.

“On Jurgen Klopp, there are people inside Real Madrid who really appreciate him, and I can confirm that he has supporters within the club. However, this must start from Klopp himself. Real Madrid will not approach him asking if he wants to return to coaching.

“If Klopp decides publicly that he wants to return, then he could be considered in the summer, but only if Arbeloa does not stay. For now, Klopp remains focused on his role with Red Bull and there is nothing advanced with Real Madrid.”

And now reports in Spain are indicating that Klopp’s first demand could pave the way for Man City striker Haaland to move to Real Madrid as he ‘doesn’t want’ Vinicius Junior ‘and demands a sale’.

The report adds: ‘Sources close to Klopp claim he considers Vinicius a difficult player to manage and incompatible with the discipline he wants to implement. The German manager doesn’t want players who constantly create noise or distract from the team. For him, the Brazilian represents a risk to team harmony, something he’s unwilling to accept if he arrives at the Bernabeu.’

