Manchester United have reportedly been told to pay £52m to fend off competition from other European giants to sign AS Roma star Manu Kone.

The Red Devils are crying out for reinforcements in certain positions as they remain limited under Ruben Amorim, whose poor tactical decisions are not helping the situation.

Amorim‘s side actually had a positive summer transfer window as they offloaded most of their dead wood, while they spent around £230m to sign Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Senne Lammens.

Sesko rightly has his critics, but Mbeumo, Cunha and Lammens have made a huge impact and have quickly become key players.

It has been widely reported that the Red Devils will look to overhaul their midfield this year as they need to sign a long-term replacement for Casemiro, while Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte have also been linked with exits.

Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton have been heavily linked with Man Utd in recent months, but Kone is another potential option.

A recent report claimed Kone has been deemed a ‘perfect fit’ for Amorim’s United, while Italian journalist Francesca Teodori has boldly claimed that a deal is already a certainty.

She said: “It’s not news, but it’s a fairly credible rumour. I’ve been told by multiple sources that he’ll leave Roma in June and join Manchester United.

“I don’t know if this has anything to do with the [Joshua] Zirkzee deal. He might have been included as a sort of counterpart.

“This remains to be seen, but what’s certain is that Kone is very keen on the destination and it looks like he could join United in June.”

Now, a report from Italian outlet Calciomercato claims Roma are keen to keep Kone, who is under contract until 2029, until the summer and they want 60 million euros (£52m) for him.

Roma have set this high fee as Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid are interested, while Man Utd are also facing difficulties in the race to sign Crystal Palace star Jean-Philippe Mateta.

This is according to journalist Dean Jones for our pals at TEAMtalk, who have claimed that they face a ‘major problem’ as head coach Oliver Glasner complicates the operation.

The report adds: ‘Oliver Glasner’s situation is causing a problem, which is likely to block any attempt Man Utd might make to land him.

‘If Glasner leaves at the end of the season – as is likely – then Palace want the next manager to have a say in what happens with Mateta.’