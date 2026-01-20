Former Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso is reportedly ‘ready to take’ the Liverpool job if Arne Slot is sacked amid speculation around his future at Anfield.

The Spaniard was sacked as Real Madrid manager last week as the La Liga outfit put Alvaro Arbeloa in charge, while Jurgen Klopp is reportedly being lined up as Alonso’s permanent successor in the summer.

Liverpool are also under pressure to think about a change of manager after Slot, who won the Premier League in his first season, has struggled to push the Reds up the table this term.

Slot’s side are currently fourth in the Premier League table after four draws in a row that have seen them fall 14 points behind Arsenal, who are currently top of the pile.

Widespread reports have indicated that Liverpool are against a mid-season sacking but it seems Slot could be replaced at the end of the campaign if things continue in a similar manner.

The availability of Alonso has only increased the heat on Slot and Spanish publication Marca have described the new few months until July as ‘calm’ for the former Spain international ‘unless Liverpool comes calling’.

Marca added: ‘So, what now? What will XA’s future hold after a few months of active rest? In football, you never know. Remember that Alonso took over at Bayer Leverkusen after the Spanish-Swiss Seoane was sacked mid-season. Xabi isn’t afraid of challenges, although, logically, it’s most likely he’ll find a new team sometime in July.

‘The Premier League will then have a lot to say. His beloved club, Liverpool, has a manager, Arne Slot, but his position isn’t entirely secure. They’re no longer going to win the Premier League, and there’s already a lot of speculation about his potential replacement. We’ll see if that’s the direction Xabi’s future takes. It would be the most logical solution.

‘But offers from the Premier League are going to pour in for his agent, Iñaki Ibáñez (the same one, incidentally, who represents Valverde and Iraola). They’ll be from Liverpool or other teams. United, for example, has Michael Carrick on interim duty, but they’re Liverpool’s historic rivals, and that’s a big deal. We all know Xabi will go to Liverpool sooner or later. Bayern? It’s another of his former clubs, but Vincent Kompany is very much on his way.’

And, a reliable account of X made up of ‘five elite reporters’ with 704k followers, insists that Alonso is ‘ready to take’ the Liverpool job if Slot is sacked during the season.

The account wrote: ‘Exclusive. According to multiple sources, Xabi Alonso is ready to take the Liverpool Football Club manager’s job when called. The ex-Real Madrid coach believes he can make a world-class unit with the players at disposal at the club.’