According to reports, Andy Robertson’s proposed move from Liverpool to Tottenham Hotspur has edged closer as the Reds have been ‘given a green light’.

On Friday, it was revealed by The Athletic’s David Ornstein that the Scotland international could leave Liverpool this month as he is attracting interest from Spurs.

Robertson has been an integral player for Liverpool during his time at Anfield and he will go down as one of the best left-backs to ever play for the club.

However, 32-year-old Robertson has declined over the past 18 months as he was a weak link last season and Milos Kerkez was signed ahead of this season as his long-term replacement.

Robertson has played more regularly than he would have initially expected this season as Kerkez endured a poor start to this campaign, but the summer signing has improved of late and the veteran has fallen back down the pecking order.

READ: Every Premier League club’s revelation of the season features Calafiori and The New Mbappe



This and the fact that the experienced left-back is due to be out of contract in the summer means an exit at some point in 2026 was always inevitable, but Spurs are making a surprise push to secure his services this month.

Fabrizio Romano provided a further update regarding this situation on Friday afternoon. He said on X: ‘Tottenham sent official bid for Andy Robertson as Liverpool and Spurs are in advanced talks for the left back.

‘Negotiations well underway with #THFC on it.’

An issue for Liverpool is that Robertson’s exit would leave them incredibly short of options at left-back, but it has also emerged that they are looking to bring Kostas Tsimikas from Serie A giants AS Roma after joining them on loan last summer.

Journalist Ben Jacobs was the first to reveal Liverpool’s plans regarding Tsimikas, claiming they are ‘set to approach’ Roma.

‘Exclusive: Liverpool set to approach Roma to recall Kostas Tsimikas if Andy Robertson moves to Spurs,’ he said on X.

READ: Big Weekend: Arsenal v Manchester United, Aston Villa, Mo Salah, Oliver Glasner



‘Understand Robertson has told Liverpool he is keen on a move to Tottenham.

‘No formal recall clause in Tsimikas’ loan, but sources close to player have made it clear he wants to return to #LFC.’

Romano has subsequently revealed that the Italian outfit have ‘given a green light’ to Liverpool, thus removing an obstacle in the way of the Robertson deal.

He explained: ‘Understand AS Roma have already given green light to Kostas Tsimikas return to Liverpool if Robertson joins Spurs.

‘It’s almost over between Tsimikas and Roma with #LFC ready to welcome the left back again.

‘No recall clause but club to club contact, as@JacobsBen reports.’

READ NEXT: No Salah, Konate in Liverpool XI to be chosen by Alonso if he replaces Slot before next season…

