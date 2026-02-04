Arsenal decide on five summer transfer targets but fans warned that ‘sales will be a priority’

Andrea Berta is already lining up a number of transfer targets for the summer.

Arsenal have already added five top transfer targets to their summer shortlist as Andrea Berta looks at ways to improve Mikel Arteta’s squad, according to reports.

The Gunners are having a great season with Arteta’s side currently leading the Premier League by six points to nearest rivals Manchester City.

Arsenal won all eight of their Champions League matches in the league phase to comfortably qualify for the last 16, while they beat Chelsea on Tuesday to move into the final of the League Cup and they are still in the FA Cup.

The Gunners invested over £250m in the summer transfer market as they looked to give Arteta the tools to finally win the Premier League title after three years of finishing as runners-up.

And they will look to invest again in the next summer transfer window with Football.London claiming that Arsenal sporting director Berta has three young players with potential on his shortlist.

It is understood that ‘loose talks have already taken place’ between Arsenal and the entourage of Lille and France Under-21 midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi.

Arsenal had a £1m bid for Blackburn Rovers youngster Igor Tyjon rejected in the winter transfer window and that is a transfer that the Gunners ‘plan to revisit in the summer when his scholarship terms expire at Ewood Park’.

The report adds: ‘Young Brazilian attacking prospect Belinho of NK Kustosija in Croatia and 17-year-old Red Star Belgrade midfielder Vasilije Kostov are being monitored closely, too.’

Real Madrid defender Victor Valdepenas ‘is a key name of interest’ for the summer too and is ‘viewed as the ideal acquisition to supplement Arsenal’s backline’ due to his ability to play at left-back or centre-back.

But James McNicholas of The Athletic has warned Arsenal fans that “sales will also be a priority” in the summer with the Gunners set to find it tricky to improve their already brilliant squad.

When asked what their priority will be, McNicholas told The Athletic: “Arsenal face the difficult task of improving an already impressive squad. After signing Martin Zubimendi, who turned 27 this week, and Norgaard, 32 next month, in the summer, they may look to introduce a younger profile into their midfield.

“Sales will also be a priority: after the huge expenditure of last summer, they will need to start recouping cash through the market if they are to remain compliant with financial rules.”

On whether they will have money to spend, McNicholas added: “Arsenal are expected to publish their annual financial results soon, which could offer some indications around their capacity to continue spending at such a high rate. Improving commercial revenues should facilitate further investment.

“Any prospective summer budget will be supplemented by two as yet undetermined factors: player sales and prize money.”