Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has revealed an injury update on Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard after they missed Tuesday’s match against Chelsea.

The Gunners have recovered after suffering a damaging 3-2 loss to Manchester United, beating Leeds United 4-0 at Elland Road and knocking Chelsea out of the Carabao Cup to reach the final.

Arsenal will face Manchester City or Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final as they look to end their prolonged trophy drought, while they are also in contention for the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

Arteta‘s side have profited from Man City and Liverpool declining, while their stellar transfer business in recent seasons has left them with a near-complete squad with quality options in every position.

The north London outfit are also far better equipped to cope with injuries this season, which is handy as they have been without several key players at times this term.

Saka and Odegaard are among those currently out of action, with each player missing Tuesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Chelsea.

Odegaard made a cameo appearance against Leeds United at the weekend but picked up a “niggle”, while Saka missed the game completely after suffering an injury in the warm-up.

Before the Chelsea game, Arteta said about Odegaard: “He felt a niggle during the Leeds game.

“We tried yesterday but he wasn’t comfortable. So let’s see if he’s available for the weekend.”

On Saka, Arteta added: “He’s okay.

“We need to have more tests tomorrow to see how he is. This game was too short.”

A report from The Sun before the Chelsea match claimed Saka is a ‘plotting a return’ to action for the north London derby against Spurs on February 22.

If this proves the case, Saka will miss three more Arsenal games: Sunderland at home in the Premier League, Brentford away in the Premier League and Wigan Athletic at home in the FA Cup.

The report adds: ‘The injury is not serious, however, and the hope is Saka will be fit when Arsenal travel to rivals Tottenham on February 22.

‘The England star is hungry to get back as soon as possible – and could even beat that deadline if his rehab goes well.’

On beating Chelsea, Arteta said: “We’re only one match away. It’s the best vitamins that we can put in our bodies because we’re playing every three days.

“But the fact that you worked so hard to achieve those moments and to have these moments together is just magical.

“You can see the joy, the smile, the energy and everything that works at the club. Looking forward to it.”

