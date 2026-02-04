Ex-Liverpool boss Klopp ‘closer to joining’ Real Madrid as Perez grants Man City transfer wish

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is closing in on a deal to join Real Madrid as their new head coach at the end of the season, according to reports.

Klopp left Anfield at the end of the 2023/24 campaign as Arne Slot took over at Liverpool and led them to the Premier League title for the first time since 2020.

Since then, the German has found work as Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull with the company with a number of clubs, including RB Leipzig, RB Salzburg and New York Red Bulls, under their ownership.

Despite being fairly new to the role, Klopp has already been linked with a return to management with Real Madrid the latest club to be linked after they sacked Xabi Alonso.

Los Blancos made the decision to sack Alonso last month after Real Madrid lost 3-2 to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final.

The decision came after months of speculation that Alonso – who has already been linked with Man City and Liverpool – could be sacked with rumours of unrest in the dressing room over tactics.

READ: Ranking £138.4m worth of January signings by how excited we are for their debuts

Real Madrid, who appointed Alvaro Arbeloa as Alonso’s immediate replacement, were four points adrift of arch-rivals Barcelona in the La Liga table when they sacked the former Liverpool midfielder and the Spanish giants claimed in a statement that the decision was made by ‘mutual agreement’.

On Klopp potentially joining Real Madrid, Fabrizio Romano told his YouTube channel earlier this month: “Real Madrid lost their first game with Alvaro Arbeloa as manager, being eliminated from the Copa del Rey against Albacete, but this does not change anything about his future. It was his first game and he had only one training session, so it cannot be judged as part of an Arbeloa era.

“Arbeloa will have his opportunity in the Champions League and La Liga, and those performances will define his chances of continuing beyond this season. At the same time, Real Madrid will still be planning for summer 2026 in case they decide to make a change.

“On Jurgen Klopp, there are people inside Real Madrid who really appreciate him, and I can confirm that he has supporters within the club. However, this must start from Klopp himself. Real Madrid will not approach him asking if he wants to return to coaching.

READ: A bonus famous F365 England ladder as Man Utd players climb and Arsenal stars tumble

“If Klopp decides publicly that he wants to return, then he could be considered in the summer, but only if Arbeloa does not stay. For now, Klopp remains focused on his role with Red Bull and there is nothing advanced with Real Madrid.”

And now reports in Spain claim that Klopp ‘is closer to joining’ Real Madrid with president Florentino Perez ‘approving’ four exits ahead of the summer.

Ferland Mendy, Fran Garcia, Dani Ceballos , and David Alaba will all leave, while the former Liverpool boss is demanding ‘a blockbuster signing as a practically indispensable condition’.

The player Klopp wants is Man City striker Erling Haaland ‘to form a fearsome attack alongside’ Kylian Mbappe but ‘this signing will be very expensive’.

Haaland ‘considers his time at Manchester City over’ and would be ‘delighted’ to join Real Madrid and Perez is ‘prepared to pay whatever amount is required’ after ‘agreeing’ to the transfer.

MAILBOX: Chelsea labelled ‘pathetic’ three times over after Arsenal bore to final